Wrong Converge: Filipinos apologize to US rock band over complaints for Internet service provider
US rock band Converge
Converge via Facebook

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 18, 2021 - 12:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — American rock band Converge reminded Filipino social media users that they are still a hardcore rock band and not an Internet service provider.

In the band’s official Facebook page, Converge told Filipinos that they are not the Philippines’ Converge Internet service company.

 

Hey everyone... still just a hardcore band over here. Covid has not forced us to become an internet provider in the...

Posted by Converge on Friday, January 15, 2021

 

“Hey everyone... still just a hardcore band over here. Covid has not forced us to become an internet provider in the Philippines yet, but we hope everyone over there gets their internet access back,” the band wrote.

“While you’re here though click the link to our webstore and grab yourself a cool T-shirt or something,” the band added, adding laughing emojis.

Filipino users commented on the post to apologize to the band.

“Sorry Converge, our internet speed moves at a glacial pace," Facebook user Carlo Felipe wrote in reference to the band’s song “Glacial Pace.”

“This might be the best comment,” the band replied.

Meanwhile, Internet provider Converge told the band that they appreciate the clarification and described the company as a “hardcore fiber internet service provider in the Philippines.”

“Hi Converge, Appreciate the clarification. We are the hardcore fiber internet service provider in the Philippines. Rock on to your soundtrack in Cyberpunk 2077! Let us take it from here and redirect our subscribers to the right support page Converge ICT Support for concerns on internet services,” it wrote.

CONVERGE ICT SOLUTIONS INC.
