KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Liza Soberano mistaken as Momoland's Nancy
In a Twitter fan account's ranking of the top 100 K-pop girl beauties of 2020, a photo of Liza was used in place of Nancy, who was ranked as 31st on the list.
@SinBDaily via Twitter
Liza Soberano mistaken as Momoland's Nancy
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 5, 2021 - 1:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Liza Soberano was recently confused with Korean-American idol Nancy Jewel McDonie of girl group Momoland.

In a Twitter fan account's ranking of the top 100 K-pop girl beauties of 2020, a photo of Liza was used in place of Nancy, who was ranked as 31st on the list.

 

 

The Filipino actress responded classily to the post, correcting the information while complimenting the K-pop star.

"Uhmm that’s not @Nancy__MOMOLAND but flattered to even be considered as pretty as her," Liza quote-tweeted the post with a blushing emoji.

Both Liza and Nancy figured in TC Candler's latest "100 Most Beautiful Faces" list.

Nancy ranked 10th ahead of Liza, who placed 14th.

Liza, however, topped the same list in 2017, when she was named the Most Beautiful Face.

Since 2018, netizens have been describing Liza and Nancy as "lookalikes."

Related: ‘K-Ganda’: K-pop star Nancy on ‘look-alike’ Liza Soberano

"Ako po 'di ko po nakikita personally (that we look the same) but I can see that she's really very beautiful and talented," Liza told Philstar.com in a 2019 interview.

RELATED VIDEO: Liza Soberano on Nancy of Momoland

 

 

— Video by Kat Leandicho

LIZA SOBERANO MOMOLAND NANCY MCDONIE NANCY MOMOLAND
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pinoy Big Brother housemate evicted after remark on ABS-CBN shutdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Russu Laurente, the "Bunsong Boksingero" of General Santos City, was evicted after only receiving 4.39% of viewers' vote...
Entertainment
fbfb
Toni Gonzaga defends evicted PBB housemate who supported ABS-CBN shutdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya TV host Toni Gonzaga asked social media users to forgive evicted Pinoy Big Brother housemate Russu Laurente who...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Gerald Anderson, is that you?': Julia Barretto's new post with a man intrigues netizens
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto's latest social media post captured the attention of social media users after they noticed...
Entertainment
fbfb
From flirting to 'doggie': Ellen Adarna goes viral anew for relationship tips
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Actress-model Ellen Adarna’s new relationship tips trended on social media recently.
Entertainment
fbfb
Willie Revillame meets Meryll Soriano, Joem Bascon baby
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Meryll Soriano introduced her baby to her father Willie Revillame.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
'I love you, Koala': Sam Milby surprises Catriona Gray on birthday
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor Sam Milby made a surprise virtual appearance on TV5's variety show "Sunday Noontime Live" to greet his...
Entertainment
fbfb
San Juan mayor's daughter missed holidays with family to enter PBB house
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
The firstborn of Francis and Keri Zamora, Amanda works as a model who has graced both runways and glossies.
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: Stars to watch out for in 2021
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
These rising names gave us a taste of their potential and left us wanting more in 2021.
Entertainment
fbfb
AC Bonifacio reportedly the first Filipino to appear in 'Riverdale'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya dancer AC Bonifacio will appear on the 5th season of popular US TV show “Riverdale.”
Entertainment
fbfb
The lessons of 2020
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
More than a dozen celebrities on what they learned and what they look forward to
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with