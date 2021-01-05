Liza Soberano mistaken as Momoland's Nancy

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Liza Soberano was recently confused with Korean-American idol Nancy Jewel McDonie of girl group Momoland.

In a Twitter fan account's ranking of the top 100 K-pop girl beauties of 2020, a photo of Liza was used in place of Nancy, who was ranked as 31st on the list.

Uhmm that’s not @Nancy__MOMOLAND but flattered to even be considered as pretty as her. ?? https://t.co/i4uV5X0bSS — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) January 1, 2021

The Filipino actress responded classily to the post, correcting the information while complimenting the K-pop star.

"Uhmm that’s not @Nancy__MOMOLAND but flattered to even be considered as pretty as her," Liza quote-tweeted the post with a blushing emoji.

Both Liza and Nancy figured in TC Candler's latest "100 Most Beautiful Faces" list.

Nancy ranked 10th ahead of Liza, who placed 14th.

Liza, however, topped the same list in 2017, when she was named the Most Beautiful Face.

Since 2018, netizens have been describing Liza and Nancy as "lookalikes."

"Ako po 'di ko po nakikita personally (that we look the same) but I can see that she's really very beautiful and talented," Liza told Philstar.com in a 2019 interview.

