'Ghost Fighter' revived as live-action Netflix series

MANILA, Philippines — The hit Japanese manga and anime series “Yu Yu Hakusho” — better known locally as “Ghost Fighter” — will see its second coming through a live-action adaptation by Netflix.

The streaming platform on Wednesday revealed that the upcoming show will be a Netflix original.

Netflix Content Acquisition Director Kazutaka Sakamoto will serve as executive producer on the series.

Teru Morii will sit as producer while ROBOT will collaborate with Netflix on planning and production.

Sakamoto said that they are pooling the best talents from Japan and abroad for the project.

"After dying to save a boy, delinquent tough guy Yusuke Urameshi is granted another chance at life by redeeming himself as a 'Spirit Detective,’" reads the anime’s Netflix synopsis.

All 112 episodes of the show were made available for streaming on Netflix back in June.

The anime series gained popularity in the Philippines after being aired locally starting in 1999.