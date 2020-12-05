Jane De Leon's 'Darna' set to air as TV series in 2021

MANILA, Philippines — After its movie production was halted due to coronavirus pandemic, ABS-CBN officially announced that Mars Ravelo's "Darna" will be adopted into series starring Jane de Leon.

“Masaya po kaming ibalita sa inyong lahat. Tuloy na tuloy na po ang paglipad ni Darna,” said ABS-CBN Chief Operating Officer of Broadcast Cory Vidanes.

“Ang gaganap bilang Darna ay walang iba kung 'di si Ms. Jane de Leon, na patuloy na nagpapakita ng sipag at determinasyon sa paghahanda sa muling paglipad ni Darna," she added.

Jane, for her part, said she's glad that "Darna" will push through even for a series.

“‘Yung pakiramdam ko po ngayon, nag-flashback ‘yung time na in-announce po sa akin ‘yung Darna," Jane said.

“Hindi ko po talaga in-expect,” she said. “I’m so overwhelmed. Sobrang mixed emotions — siyempre, kinakabahan po ako, and I’m really, really happy na makita po kayong lahat. I’m really happy to be here, and I feel so blessed to be a Kapamilya," she added.

Jane was introduced as the new Darna last July 2019 after an open audition that drew 300 aspirants.

She replaced Liza Soberano who injured her finger during a taping in her now finished teleserye "Bagani."