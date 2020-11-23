John Lloyd Cruz finally breaks silence on why he left showbiz 'indefinitely'

On-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz revealed why he left showbiz for an indefinite time.

In an interview with Boy Abunda for Abunda's Kumu show “The Best Talk" last Saturday, John Lloyd said he needed to step back to clear his head.

“Nakakaubos iyong dine-demand ng ganitong trabaho,” he shared.

“And bilang creator gusto mong makapagbigay lagi ng something worth their time. And kung ubos ka, medyo mahihirapan kang ma-deliver iyon kasi wala nang bagong laman iyong utak mo — wala ka nang maibibigay na tingin ko is worth their time. Kumbaga nakakahiya na lang din,” he added.

When asked if he’s happy now, John Lloyd said his son Elias is his little savior.

“Wala na yatang mas liligaya pa pagka mayroon kang maliit na anak, na two years old na ang kulit. Wala nang kasing saya. Ang lupet. My little savior,” he said.

Boy and John Lloyd also talked about the actor’s upcoming film with director Lav Diaz, “Servando Magdamag,” an adaptation of an award-winning short story written by Ricky Lee.

“Karahasan, kasamaan —wala ka pa palang nakita, wala ka pa palang alam,” he said of the film.

Star Cinema revealed recently that John Lloyd is also set to make a reunion movie with Bea Alonzo under the direction of Cathy Garcia-Molina.

