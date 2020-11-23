KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
John Lloyd Cruz finally breaks silence on why he left showbiz 'indefinitely'
Actor John Lloyd Cruz
ABS-CBN/Released
John Lloyd Cruz finally breaks silence on why he left showbiz 'indefinitely'
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 23, 2020 - 12:08pm

On-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz revealed why he left showbiz for an indefinite time.

In an interview with Boy Abunda for Abunda's Kumu show “The Best Talk" last Saturday, John Lloyd said he needed to step back to clear his head.

“Nakakaubos iyong dine-demand ng ganitong trabaho,” he shared.

“And bilang creator gusto mong makapagbigay lagi ng something worth their time. And kung ubos ka, medyo mahihirapan kang ma-deliver iyon kasi wala nang bagong laman iyong utak mo — wala ka nang maibibigay na tingin ko is worth their time. Kumbaga nakakahiya na lang din,” he added.

When asked if he’s happy now, John Lloyd said his son Elias is his little savior.

“Wala na yatang mas liligaya pa pagka mayroon kang maliit na anak, na two years old na ang kulit. Wala nang kasing saya. Ang lupet. My little savior,” he said.

Boy and John Lloyd also talked about the actor’s upcoming film with director Lav Diaz, “Servando Magdamag,” an adaptation of an award-winning short story written by Ricky Lee.

“Karahasan, kasamaan —wala ka pa palang nakita, wala ka pa palang alam,” he said of the film.

Star Cinema revealed recently that John Lloyd is also set to make a reunion movie with Bea Alonzo under the direction of Cathy Garcia-Molina.

RELATED: John Lloyd Cruz to guest in first ever Boy Abunda interview since hiatus

BOY ABUNDA JOHN LLOYD CRUZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ivana Alawi is Tanduay's 2021 calendar girl
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi is the new calendar girl for the year 2021 of local rhum brand Tanduay. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Rachelle Ann Go is pregnant and expecting first child with Martin Spies
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Filipino singer and international musical theater actress Rachelle Ann Go revealed that she is expecting...
Entertainment
fbfb
Robin Padilla champions #NasaPusoKoAngPangulo in open letter for Robredo
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
The hashtag #NasaPusoKoAngPangulo became top trending on Twitter today after Duterte Diehard Supporters (DDS) like Robin...
Entertainment
fbfb
'No longer together': Andrea Torres confirms breakup with Derek Ramsay
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapuso actress Andrea Torres confirmed her breakup with Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay. 
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Showbiz will always be a part of me’
By Ricky Lo | 3 days ago
Absence doesn’t make the heart grow fonder, not in showbiz anyway where the rule is “out of sight, out of mind.”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Filipino artists win in international film festivals
By Celso de Guzman Caparas | 1 day ago
Despite the pandemic, Filipino artists continue reaping awards in international film festivals.
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Baha-Cay, Bara-Cay, Basura-Cay’ (Mata-Bubong-Cay Pa!)
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
Habang may pandemya ay nagsidatingan pa Bagyo, daluyong at may baha pang kasama!
Entertainment
fbfb
Directors & films most associated with them
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Thanks to research, interviews with cinema authorities, and to a certain extent, personal opinion, my friend Ronald Constantino...
Entertainment
fbfb
SB19 hopes to inspire with first online concert
By Boy Abunda | 2 days ago
Musicians and music lovers have been using music as a form of escape from the current health crisis.
Entertainment
fbfb
Rudy Robles’ journey from Leyte to Hollywood
By From the collection of DANNY DOLOR | 2 days ago
Many of us have forgotten Rudy Robles, one of the first Filipino actors to appear in Hollywood films.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with