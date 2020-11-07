Jane de Leon wows American singer Austin Mahone with drumming skills

MANILA, Philippines — American singer-songwriter Austin Mahone praised the drumming skills of Kapamilya actress Jane de Leon.

In her Instagram account, the “Darna” actress posted a video of her playing the drums.

"It's been a while since I last tried doing this. Nakakamiss din talaga. #HighSchoolHobby #Drumbeating," she wrote in the caption.

The “Say Somethin” singer commented on Jane’s post.

“Wow so talented!!" Austin wrote.

In return, Jane thanked the American singer.

"Thanks! still learning tho..." Jane replied.

Jane was supposed to suit up as the new Filipino heroine Darna but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The rights to ‘Darna’ remain with ABS-CBN as it decides to postpone the film production indefinitely after careful deliberation on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on movie production and cinemas," a statement from ABS-CBN read.