Start of TV comeback? Kris Aquino to appear in GMA special

MANILA, Philippines — “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino will be appearing on GMA on November 11 for a special in her friend Willie Revillame’s show “Wowowin.”

In a virtual press conference earlier today, Kris told Philstar.com and other media that she is very excited to appear on TV again since she has not done so in years.

“That’s why I uploaded ‘I Missed You Like Crazy’ because I missed doing it for so long. And there’s a line there, ‘If seeing is believing, it’s worth the wait… hopefully it’s not too late. We’re starting forever now.’ So I’m starting forever now,” Kris said of the special she would grace in as new endorser of e-commerce site Shopee.

Shopee Philippines Associate Director Martin Yu assured fans that Kris has a lot of surprises in store during the special, including plans for making Kris dance and wear a Santa Claus costume for the first time ever on TV.

Kris appealed to those waiting for her supposed TV comeback to pray for it to happen.

“Actually, I’m so scared to say ‘yes’ because I don’t want for people who have been waiting for me to be back on TV to be disappointed. I don’t want to make promises that I can’t keep but I think it’s Shopee already that said that I’ll be there. So it’s a commitment with Shopee, that’s true. So this is not coming from Kris Aquino, this is coming from Shopee – 11.11, Kris Aquino will be there, 5 p.m. on GMA. Hindi po ako ang nag-announce n’yan, ang Shopee po ang nag-announce. Kapag hindi nagkatotoo, ‘wag mo sasabihin sa’kin na ‘Nag-promise ka sa’kin, ba’t ‘di mo ginawa?’.”

According to her, a lot of things could happen, like her auto-immune condition and allergy attacks, that could stop her from making her TV appearance.

“Let’s keep our fingers crossed because I myself won’t believe it until I’m there. And I’ve said it to my followers na until I’m holding that microphone and I see those lines, until I see the camera with the red light on, and until I see the monitor and see myself in it, even I will be believing it. Let’s pray it happens. Things can still change but as of now, Shopee would say it will happen.”

During the press launch earlier, Kris said the new endorsement came “at a low point” in her life. It can be recalled that her TV5 show was recently canceled.

“This offer came about at a low point in my life. There was something I was supposed to do that I was so excited about that somehow did not push through,” she bared.

“And then suddenly… I feel somehow God finds a way to make you go where He wants you to go… So when this happened and the call came, I said, Are you serious? I said, ‘This is something bigger than what was not given to me’.”

The actress is happy that the brand trusts her enough to secure permission to use a line from her famed horror film "Feng Shui" as catchphrase for her new TV ad.

"It brings back nostalgia... It was probably the first horror movie for many people from this generation... It brought back memories," she said about repeating her lines from "Feng Shui" with a new twist for the TV commercial.

She hinted why that something she expected to happen, which many presume to be her TV5 show, did not push through.

According to her, because of her auto-immune condition and allergy attacks, she is bedridden for about 10 out of 30 days in a month, which prevents her from taking too much workload.

“And that’s the truth of my life. Those are the things that my sons have adjusted to and I’m so grateful that they’re the most caring boys in the world," she enthused.

“I’m sure you also had your fair share of disappointments in life and there are so many things that you thought especially at the start of the year you thought you’d be doing at this direction and it did not. And take it from me that what you’re praying for is not necessarily what God wanted for you. What He would give is far more bigger than what you’re hoping for. That’s what happened."

