KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
'It's not happening': Kris Aquino breaks silence on canceled TV5 show
Kris Aquino introducing her supposed to be new TV5 show 'Love Life with Kris.'
Kris Aquino via Instagram, screenshot
'It's not happening': Kris Aquino breaks silence on canceled TV5 show
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 9, 2020 - 3:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — "Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino revealed that her much-awaited TV comeback will not happen anytime soon. 

In her Instagram account, Kris said the show's producer chose somebody else to host the show.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My truth...

A post shared by KRIS AQUINO (@krisaquino) on

 

“My hoped for TV comeback isn’t happening, the producer chose somebody else he and his sales team felt was more viable,” Kris said.

“No sugarcoating from me, you’re getting the honest truth,” she added.

Kris also revealed that she had a scary month because people close to her son Bimby tested positive for novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“It’s been a scary month, 4 people who had regular, close contact with Bimb and me all tested positive for COVID-19 middle of August,” Kris said.

“Bimb has asthma, and I have my autoimmune conditions. Yet we both tested negative, even though we had sustained contact and are high risk individuals,” she added.

Thankfully, Kris said, her eldest son Josh was in Tarlac when the exposure happened. Three of the four people close to them who tested COVID-19 positive have also recovered.

"I no longer wish to focus on what's given, rather, I am so very grateful for the blessings, and YES, our health is the most precious one."

It was last month when Kris introduced her TV5 show, "Love Life with Kris."

The actress, however, has deleted all her social media posts about the show.

RELATED: Kris Aquino's TV5 show reportedly canceled anew; Ria Atayde thankful to host TV5 show

KRIS AQUINO TV5
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bugoy Cariño defends alleged illicit relationship with EJ Laure
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya teen actor Bugoy Cariño reacted on vlogger's social media post saying that his relationship with volleyball...
Entertainment
fbfb
Liza Soberano reacts to Pemberton's pardon, slams basher calling her 'boba'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano sarcastically answered a social media user who called her "boba" after she aired her anger...
Entertainment
fbfb
Albie Casiño answers question for ex-girlfriend Andi Eigenmann
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
It can be recalled that Andi said that Albie was the father of her firstborn.
Entertainment
fbfb
Single mom Sunshine Cruz on raising 3 daughters
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Since her marriage fell apart (in 2013), Sunshine Cruz has been acting as both mother and father to her three beautiful daughters...
Entertainment
fbfb
Family recalls Lloyd Cadena's COVID-19 battle
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The vlogger's remains were cremated last Saturday. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
24 minutes ago
Kardashians say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up'; season on family’s pandemic struggles premieres on Hayu
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 24 minutes ago
“To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye...
Entertainment
fbfb
17 hours ago
Manay Ichu is in their hearts
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
This is how the barkada remembers their loving ‘Mother Hen’ Marichu Vera-Perez ‘Manay Ichu’ Mace...
Entertainment
fbfb
17 hours ago
Work-from-home struggles and tips from Kapuso stars
By Angel Javier-Cruz | 17 hours ago
As the legendary Greek philosopher Aristotle once professed, humans are social animals by nature.
Entertainment
fbfb
17 hours ago
Regine advocates self-care, good health
By Jerry Donato | 17 hours ago
Regine Tolentino belongs to that group of showbiz moms who take time to stay fit and fabulous.
Entertainment
fbfb
21 hours ago
Make up or break up? 'Love Thy Woman' stars share relationship advice
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
The brawl between the three Wong families comes to an explosive close as the culprit behind Adam’s (Christopher de Leon)...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with