'It's not happening': Kris Aquino breaks silence on canceled TV5 show

MANILA, Philippines — "Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino revealed that her much-awaited TV comeback will not happen anytime soon.

In her Instagram account, Kris said the show's producer chose somebody else to host the show.

“My hoped for TV comeback isn’t happening, the producer chose somebody else he and his sales team felt was more viable,” Kris said.

“No sugarcoating from me, you’re getting the honest truth,” she added.

Kris also revealed that she had a scary month because people close to her son Bimby tested positive for novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“It’s been a scary month, 4 people who had regular, close contact with Bimb and me all tested positive for COVID-19 middle of August,” Kris said.

“Bimb has asthma, and I have my autoimmune conditions. Yet we both tested negative, even though we had sustained contact and are high risk individuals,” she added.

Thankfully, Kris said, her eldest son Josh was in Tarlac when the exposure happened. Three of the four people close to them who tested COVID-19 positive have also recovered.

"I no longer wish to focus on what's given, rather, I am so very grateful for the blessings, and YES, our health is the most precious one."

It was last month when Kris introduced her TV5 show, "Love Life with Kris."

The actress, however, has deleted all her social media posts about the show.

