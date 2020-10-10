MMFF 2020 to release films online in the wake of COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — This year's Metro Manila Film Festival will be online after National Capital Region's mayors unanimously disagreed to open the cinemas this December due to coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came from the MMFF executive committee through spokesperson Noel Ferrer.

"Malaki ang posibilidad na hindi magbubukas ang mga sinehan (tulad ng inaasahan) sa Disyembre kaya itutuloy ang taunang Metro Manila Film Festival pero ONLINE na ito," Ferrer wrote on his Facebook account.

"Truth be told, the MMFF and CEAP (Cinema Exhibitors Association of the Philippines) will make a last ditch push for cinemas to open in December. It is a difficult task, kasi, almost all of the Metro Manila Mayors were opposing as well as key members of the IATF-NTF [Inter-Agency Task Force-National Task Force]," he added.

Ferrer also said that it was only Manila Mayor Isko Moreno who was open to the possibility of opening cinemas in December but revoked his vote once he learned that it can be online.

"Tanging si Mayor Isko Moreno lamang ang bukas sa posibilidad na mag-open ang sinehan sa MMFF with 4 strict conditions — 1. mandatory masks, 2. social and physical distancing, 3. no talking & 4) no eating inside the cinemas. Pero noong nalaman niya ang posibilidad ng pagkakaroon ng ONLINE service para sa taunang festival, binawi na niya ang kanyang boto at ang sabi’y mas maganda at safe nang alternative ang ONLINE MMFF," Ferrer said.

"Malaking balita ito dahil pagpapatuloy ito ng tradisyon nating mga Pilipino na manood ng bagong sine kasama ng pamilya. Sa pagpili ng streaming service, inaasahan na matutugunan ang concerns ng security (masawata ang piracy), revenue sharing, isang comprehensive marketing support at educational component (magkakaroon ng talkback, meet up at feedback sessions with the audiences and filmmakers via Zoom)," he added.

MMFF announced last July the first four films that have been included in this year's festival that include Vice Ganda's "Private Benjamin 3," Joshua Garcia's “Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan," Jun Urbano's “Magikland" and Alex Gonzaga's “The Exorcism of My Siszums.”