German Moreno's son continues dad's legacy by discovering talents via mobile app
Left image shows a screenshot of "The Supershow App" and right photo shows German Moreno, popularly known as Kuya Germs.
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 26, 2020 - 4:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Federico Moreno, son of showbiz icon German Moreno, vowed to continue the legacy of his father by discovering and helping talents through a mobile app.

Federico said that "The Supershow App" came to his idea last 2019 when one of his friends ask for his help to look for a wedding singer. He then started doing research by asking different sectors in society as he found out that everyone had the same problems.

“This app is one way of continuing my father’s legacy in helping the industry by helping talents get bookings and discovering new ones,” Federico said

Federico sought the help of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Kuya Germs’ protégé. Isko accepted the partnership as his way of honoring the late Kuya Germs and giving his support to undiscovered talents which he is a living testimony to it way back when he was starting in the entertainment industry.

Federico also said that part of the app’s mission is to rebuild and set new standards in the entertainment industry now that the pandemic is hitting the industry hard.

He, together with his partners Jose Magsaysay Jr. and the Manila mayor have made it a priority to help displaced talents who are having difficulties getting booked during these hard times and help them adapt to the new normal.

"The Supershow App" is now pooling for talents who can be a part of the team. Talents can now submit their 30-second to one-minute-long video material by visiting www.supershow.app in time for the celebration of Kuya Germs' birthday on October 4.

