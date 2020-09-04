#9YearsWithKathNiel: Kathryn Bernardo lists down her most favorite KathNiel projects for binge-watching

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo regretfully announced that her upcoming comeback movie with boyfriend Daniel Padilla has been cancelled.

“Hindi tuloy. Cancelled kasi supposedly March ‘yun. Saktong-sakto sa lockdown,” she announced in a recent exclusive e-mail interview with Philstar.com.

She, however, assured her fans that she will push through with shooting new movies if the situation turns better next year.

“Kung may movies man, next year na siguro.”

For now, she shared her personal favorites of KathNiel movies and TV series to binge-watch to serve as inspiration and deviation during the lockdown.

‘She’s Dating the Gangster’

This 2014 romantic-comedy helmed by blockbuster director Cathy Garcia-Molina tells the story of 17-year-old Athena Dizon, who unwittingly plays a trick on resident heartthrob and bad boy Kenji de los Reyes. All of a sudden, she finds herself pretending to be his girlfriend to make an ex jealous; however, she falls in love with him.

Kathryn confessed that this movie is her most favorite film with DJ.

“‘Pag movies, number 1 favorite ko na nasa Netflix na pwede niyo i-binge watch is ‘She’s Dating the Gangster’,” she enthused.

‘The Hows of Us’

Also directed by Garcia-Molina, KathNiel’s 2018 and latest movie so far tells of the story of a young couple dream of growing old together as they deal with the struggles of being in a long-term relationship.

“’Pag naman sa iWant, 'The Hows of Us', pwede niyo i-rent ‘yung movie,” Kathryn said of her movie with Daniel, which was then the country’s highest-grossing Philippine film of all time, only surpassed in 2019 by Kathryn and Alden Richards’ “Hello Love Goodbye,” which is also on iWant and has just resumed showing in theaters in Vietnam.

‘Got To Believe’

Among the TV series that KathNiel did together, “Got to Believe” stood out for Kathryn.

“Pwede niyo panoorin sa iWant. Favorite ko ‘yung series na ‘yun until now kasi it was directed by Direk Cathy, so very special ‘yun and sobrang ganda ng pagkasulat ng story. So kung wala ka magawa and gusto mo manood ng something light para mapasaya ka, I think magandang series ‘yung ‘Got To Believe’,” she affirmed.

Last August 31, Kathryn was launched as Lazada Philippines’ new ambassador via a 9.9 Big Brands Sale commercial that also features vlogger Mimiyuuuh and TV and radio host Sam YG.

Apart from free shipping and partner promotions, among the September 9 sale's highlights will be the Countdown Concert livestream on the e-commerce app on September 8 from 9 p.m. to midnight, featuring star-studded performances including that of Kathryn.

RELATED: ‘Simple lang talaga’: Kathryn Bernardo shares holiday plans with Daniel Padilla