‘Simple lang talaga’: Kathryn Bernardo shares holiday plans with Daniel Padilla

MANILA, Philippines — These “Ber” months usually marked multiple celebrations for celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

First comes their anniversary as a love team every September 4. Then every Christmas, the couple normally take a break from work and from the spotlight to spend quality time together in a beach or abroad.

But this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, KathNiel’s holiday “honeymoon” hangs in the balance.

“Sa totoo lang hindi namin pa alam,” Kathryn frankly told Philstar.com about her holiday plans with DJ in an exclusive e-mail interview.

“Usually kasi umaalis kami ‘pag Christmas pero ngayon, depende sa magiging sitwasyon natin.”

According to her, their first consideration in pushing through with their holiday plans is if there would be a vaccine available.

“If biglang magka-vaccine na, go. Pero ‘pag wala pa, we don’t have a choice but to follow kung anong mga rules.”

Whether there would be a COVID-19 vaccine or not come Christmas time, what is important, said Kathryn, is that she has DJ and their loved ones by her side.

“Stay at home and just celebrate with your loved ones. At least swerte pa din tayo na may bahay, kasama mga pamilya natin. ‘Yun na man ‘yung mga important elements ng Pasko,” she vouched.

“Depende na lang sa atin ‘yun kung paano natin siya gagawing extra special especially may bata dito sa bahay. Katulad kanina tinanong niya kung kailan magset up ng Christmas tree. So kahit medyo maraming malungkot na nangyari this 2020, maybe we will still find a way to celebrate Christmas. Simple lang talaga. Ngayon lang mas intimate siguro kasi ‘di lahat pwede magsama-sama but we’ll still make an effort to make it extra special.”

She admitted that she has started to decorate her home for Christmas as early as this month. In fact, on September 9, Kathryn plans to buy more Christmas decors from Lazada Philippines’ 9.9 Big Brands Sale.

“Must-haves of course ang Christmas decors. Since ngayon takot din lumabas mga tao to buy Christmas decorations, I think makakahanap ka ng good deals talaga sa Lazada depending on your budget - Christmas lights, pang decorate mo ng Christmas tree, and also your gift for your loved ones. Ako, gusto ko bumibili ng gift personally for others. Ako ‘yung nag-a-arrange but since ‘di tayo pwede mag mall lahat, bibili ako online. Kung ang pagbibigyan ko mahilig sa makeup, I’m going to buy (online). Or kung mahilig naman sa organizers, meron din (du’n).”

Launched last August 31, the sale’s commercial features vlogger Mimiyuuuh, TV and radio host Sam YG and the new brand ambassador, Kathryn. Apart from free shipping and partner promotions, among the sale's highlights will be the Countdown Concert livestream on the e-commerce app on September 8 from 9 p.m. to midnight, hosted by Robi Domingo and Bianca Gonzalez and will feature voucher giveaways; a romatic-comedy short film released every hour starring "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates Lou Yanong, Andre Brouillette, Yamyam Gucong and Fumiya Sankai; and performances by AC Bonifacio, Kyle Echarri, Darren Espanto, Kim Chiu, JC Alcantara, Tony Labrusca and of course, Kathryn Bernardo.

As a seasoned shopper, Kathryn shares some holiday shopping tips for her fans.

“Always set a budget. Ako mahilig ako maglagay sa notes ko sa phone or kung masipag ako magsulat that day, I’m going to write down kung sino ‘yung mga pagbibigyan and ano ‘yung mga options na ibibigay sa kanila. That’s really helpful. And then I set a budget kung magkano i-allot ko for every person para lang alam ko pag too much or ‘pag ‘di na pasok. ‘Yun ang number 1 tip ko.”

Even a celebrity like her does not splurge anytime and would rather wait for a sale to get the best value for her hard-earned money.

“Second is mag-abang ka ng sale! Okay siguro if you have extra time to do Christmas shopping in advance na since -Ber months na rin. Habang may sale, take advantage of the discounts para mas makakuha ka ng magagandang deals.”

Since she will not be able to personally see and hug her fans for the holidays and her love team anniversary with DJ, Kathryn wanted to assure their fans that everything will be all right as long as they stay positive and strong.



“I hope they’re safe and sana masaya pa din nila i-ce-celebrate yung holidays with their loved ones kahit na madaming nangyayari. Always find a reason para maging special itong holiday na ito. Whether it’s your parents, siblings or loved ones, humanap ka ng good reason kasi sympre ang dami na ngayong nangyayari so I think kailangan i-set na lang natin sa utak yung positivity para masaya pa din yung araw na ‘yun. And sana mag-iingat ang lahat especially mga fans and thank you kasi they’re patiently waiting sa kung kailan kami babalik. Konting antay na lang mapapanood niyo din kami soon. But now, mas importante pa rin yung safety ng lahat more than anything.”

