Internet users slam Arnold Clavio for 'hair time' post amid Sarah Balabagan controversy

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users criticized Kapuso broadcaster Arnold Clavio for allegedly impregnating former OFW Sarah Balabagan decades ago and for keeping mum on the issue.

Balabagan recently claimed in a Facebook live video that Clavio is the father of her first born.

Twitter users aired their dismay over the veteran broadcaster for what happened and for his seeming nonchalance.

"Arnold Clavio is a pedophile. Sarah Balabagan trusted him because he was her interviewer in an exclusive, he took advantage of that trust and got her pregnant while she was a minor. GMA should fire him," a Twitter user wrote.

"Akala ko ba wala kayong kinikilingan,walang pinoprotektahan @gmanetwork bakit wala man lang kayong aksyon laban k Arnold Clavio. #JusticeforSarahBalabagan," another social media user said.

"Has he issued any statement yet about Sarah Balabagan’s big revelation? It would be good if he provided support, and would not deny paternity. From the situation prevailing at that time, it seems Arnold Clavio took advantage of a traumatized minor," another internet user alleged.

"Alam nyo na Kung sino Ang ina Ng anak Ni Igan na si Arn Arn," quipped another internet user.

While Balabagan's revelation was trending, Clavio seemed to have not been affected by the controversy as he posted food photos on his Instagram account as well as his new hairstyle.

"Hair time!!! Thank you Susi and all the staff of @bangstonyjackey," he wrote.

Balabagan said she finally revealed her secret after 22 years because the issue resurfaced again. She assured watchers that she asked her husband's and family's consent first before speaking up because she respects them.

"Kaya ko 'to ginagawa dahil after 22 years, lumabas na naman. Sabi nga nila, walang bahong hindi lalabas. Hindi naman po ako nalungkot dahil by God’s grace, masaya na ako sa buhay ko,” she said.

“Paano ‘pag wala na ako sa mundo? Tapos hindi ko ito kinorek? Baka mamaya maging multo pa ito sa anak ko."

