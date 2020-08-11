COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Stars in new means of earning (Last of three parts)
Gerald Santos: ‘(Dog breeding) is round the clock 24/7 for at least a month. You could imagine the sacrifices, stress and fatigue it entails
FUNFARE - Ricky Lo (The Philippine Star) - August 11, 2020 - 12:00am

Gerald: It’s puppy love

Yes, there’s money outside of showbiz. One just has to be resourceful like Jennylyn Mercado (restaurant and spa business) and David Licauco (online selling of health food and sports equipment) in the first installment of this three-part series, and Gladys Guevarra (palitaw and other merienda yummies) and Neil Ryan Sese (variety of seafood) in the second installment.

Whatever business a star or any ordinary person dabbles in, there’s nothing to be ashamed of. As long as it’s marangal (respectable) and matapat (honest), it’s okay, it’s a go! In this third installment, two more stars show the way...to go!

But it’s so fulfilling and rewarding knowing that the puppies you are caring for are all growing strong and healthy. Proud fur parent here!’

• Gerald Santos (breeding puppies)

Said Gerald, “It wasn’t really planned but even before the ECQ (Enhanced Community Quarantine) was implemented, I was already planning to get a French Bulldog as a pet. I’ve been fascinated by this breed ever since. I love how cute and adorable they are.”

For three months, Gerald read books and did research on the breed. When he finally decided to get one, ECQ had been imposed so he had to wait for a while. In April when ECQ was somewhat relaxed, he finally got his French Bulldog puppy.

“I loved the breed even more and the puppy helped me survive the long and lonely lockdown,” Gerald continued.

“This particular breed has a growing market in the country, so I decided to venture into dog breeding. Why not? I am naturally a dog-lover. It’s a high-risk/high-reward business. I bought a Dam (Mother Dog) last May and I had it mated with a formidable stud. Thank God, she got pregnant! And my fascination for this breed grew even more! Now, I am officially an FB breeder! I breed quality French Bulldogs.”

Gerald has been fond of pets since he was a kid.

“Sobrang hilig. Lahat na yata ng klase ng hayop naalagaan ko nung bata ako...from duck to chicken to hamster to spider. Name it, I have had it. Hahaha!!! You won’t believe it, but I even sneaked in a pet snake into our house without my parents’ consent when I was just a kid. One night, it was missing from its cage! I had to alert my parents about it in the middle of the night. Everyone panicked! Fortunately, my Dad found it and I got scolded after. It was funny yet scary!”

For his business, Gerald initially took care of eight puppies and realized it wasn’t a breeze, especially where newborn puppies were concerned.

“We had to nurse/help breastfeed them to the mommies every two to three hours,” related Gerald. “And it is round the clock 24/7 for at least a month! You could imagine the sacrifices, stress and fatigue it entails. But it’s so fulfilling and rewarding knowing that the puppies you are caring for are all growing strong and healthy! Proud fur parent here!”

Incidentally, Gerald’s Sept. 26 virtual concert at Solaire’s The Theatre has been moved twice, first to Aug. 28 and then (hopefully) to October. Solaire wanted to ensure the safety of everyone as the concert would have to be filmed inside the theater.

“I am very excited because it will not be your ordinary virtual home concert in this ‘new normal.’ It has all the elements of a grand concert! There will be no audience at the theater during the filming, but it will be streamed online to a later date. No other than Lea Salonga will be my guest! The others are International Filipino Baritone Andrew Fernando, Asia’s Best Singing Grand Champion Elisha Pontanares and Miss Saigon UK Tour’s alternate Kim Joreen Bautista. Musical direction is by Joed Balsamo and concept/script/stage direction by Antonino Rommel Ramilo. It is presented by Tag Media Group.”

Kris Bernal: ‘I am very hands-on. I talk to my employees, I supervise the delivery of supplies, I pay the bills, at ako ang nagpapa-suweldo. All-in-one.’

Kris: It’s just a breeze

• Kris Bernal (Korean restaurant)

Kris’ House of Gogi opened in 2016. She saw how popular the Samgyupsal restaurant was (“Patok sa mga Pinoy”), with clients forming a long queue, so Kris said, why not ride on the tide?

“My fiancé’s family-owned business, PTC COMMERCIAL CORPORATION, is a leading importer and distributor of dry and frozen food items (beef, lamb, poultry and seafood) in the Philippines,” Kris told Funfare, “so I get all my supplies from them.”

Unlike breeding dogs, Kris claimed that running a restaurant is a breeze, thanks to her fiancé (Perry Choi).

“I am very hands-on. I talk to my employees, I supervise the delivery of supplies, I pay the bills, at ako ang nagpapa-suweldo. All-in-one. Hehehe!!!

During the crisis, Kris’ restaurant is open but only for takeout and delivery.

“We urged our employees to stay and sleep inside the restaurant since it’s big and to avoid contamination. Lahat sila pumapasok pero shifting para lahat may suweldo.”

While waiting for new projects, home-based Kris is enjoying the company of her mom and brother.

(E-mail reactions at rickylophilstar@gmail.com. For more updates, photos and videos, visit www.philstar.com/funfare or follow me on Instagram @therealrickylo.)

GERALD SANTOS KRIS BERNAL
