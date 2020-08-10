COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
What I love about Daiso & No Brand
RAZZLE-DAZA - Pat-P Daza (The Philippine Star) - August 10, 2020 - 12:00am

Because my home is walking distance from Robinsons Galleria, it’s very convenient for me to shop there. I usually go at 10 a.m. when the mall opens and there aren’t that many people yet. I have two favorite stores in Galleria: Daiso and No Brand.

Many of you are probably familiar with Daiso, where most items are priced at P88. I love how the Japanese are so organized that they have so many storage options and organizers to choose from. I’ve bought refrigerator organizers (my ref looks so orderly now), shoe boxes, zip lock bags (in all sizes) and food containers. I’ve also bought assorted laundry bags for undergarments and delicates for the washing machine.

They even have giant hangers that are quite handy and practical when drying towels and bedsheets. I also purchased a couple of their futon wands, which I placed in each of our bedrooms. The wand resembles a giant fly swatter, and it’s used to pagpag the mattress when you’re making your bed. I also regularly buy Daiso’s anti-bacterial hand soap (the lavender and cucumber melon scents are my favorites) and kitchen paper towels which come in threes.

I’ve also picked up plant holders for my pocket terrace, which my helper has used to plant a few herbs in. Also irresistible is the kitchen ware aisle, where I’ve discovered cute gadgets like a timer, a mini food-weighing scale and silicone baking accessories. My daughter and I enjoy browsing in the stationery aisle as well, thanks to the appealing binders, plastic envelopes and pencil cases. Daiso is a store I can spend hours in, just going through each aisle and checking out their items.

My next stop after Daiso is usually No Brand store, a relatively new shop in Galleria which I discovered only a few weeks ago. I’ve been there three times since, and the store has quickly become a favorite. No Brand looks like a big, clean and well-organized Korean grocery store that carries a variety of food items and dry goods. The nori sheets that I use when I make sushi bake are bought here, and I recently tried their uniquely yummy wasabi-flavored nori sheets. Also worth every peso are their Oriental and sesame-flavored salad dressings, which are very good. They have frozen food items as well, and I’ve tried and enjoyed their fried rice in shrimp and chicken flavor. My daughter liked both kinds of fried rice as well because they’re quite spicy, unlike the usual Chinese fried rice. For his part, my son loves No Brand’s corn dogs and chicken nuggets. For me, the vegetable and shrimp dumplings are irresistible musts when I have them pan-fried. The store also carries instant food sauces. I’ve only tried the galbichim so far, and it’s delicious. No Brand also has a wide range of nuts, instant noodles, chips and drinks. They even have a chest freezer filled with a variety of popular Korean ice cream bars.

Since it looks like it will be another couple of months before we can travel abroad once again, I recommend these two stores as the safer and more affordable option for those who miss being  “transported” to Japan and Korea. Arigatozaimashita!

DAISO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sam Milby asserts Catriona Gray is 'the one' following Clint Bondad's 'Ang Sa'yo ay Akin' screenshot
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The series also marks a major milestone as it is the first teleserye to be fully launched on Kapamilya Online Live.
Entertainment
fbfb
Ka Tunying & Gerry Baja find new home in dzRH
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
It is said that when the Supreme Network Boss closes a door, He somehow instantly opens a window.
Entertainment
fbfb
Clint Bondad namedrops Catriona Gray, Sam Milby in Instagram saga
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 days ago
"Poor Sam hahaha"
Entertainment
fbfb
Bela Padilla, 'Harry Potter' cast member nominated at 15th Seoul Int’l Drama Awards
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya drama series "Mea Culpa: Sino Ang May Sala?" as well as lead actress Bela Padilla are among the nominees at the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Globe Kmmunity PH launch new channels, exclusive partnerships 
August 9, 2020 - 1:31pm
To give K-Fans more things to love and enjoy, Globe Kmmunity PH will expand its suite of content and experiences with new and exciting channels and partners.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
58 minutes ago
Michael Bolton on chasing the ‘Asian dream’
By Ricky Lo | 58 minutes ago
Subaru Asia has partnered with global music legend Michael Bolton to launch the first season of Asian Dream, a reality singing...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Marian & Dingdong’s parenting style
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
It differs, says Marian Rivera, mom of Zia and Ziggy. ‘But Dong and I are on the same page in teaching our kids the basic...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Christian, Ogie lend voice to World Vision children
By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Christian Bautista and Ogie Alcasid have topbilled their solo shows and collaborated with fellow artists in group concerts....
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
‘Bahaiskul Bukol!’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
Magsimula nung nagkaroon ng quarantine, Work From Home na iba’t nagsimula na zooming!
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
'May sakit na?': Nikki Valdez hits PhilHealth execs who may skip Senate probe
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Nikki Valdez blasted the officials of the PhilHealth Insurance Corp. who may skip Senate...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with