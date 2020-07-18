Xander Ford after coming out as bisexual: 'Being one of them is not a crime'

MANILA, Philippines — Online personality Xander Ford, formerly known as Marlou Arizala of Hasht5, stood up for himself and members of the LGBTQIA+ community which he recently revealed himself to be a part of.

In a Friday Instagram story, Xander wrote, "I am part of LGBTQ #BISEXUAL."

Receiving backlash from some netizens after coming out, Xander stood his ground.

“Being one of them is not a Crime. #bahaghari," the 23-year-old posted Friday.



Xander also responded with his trademark humor to a basher who misidentified him as "bading" (gay).

“Hi Miss. Xander po pala. Single,” he said in an Instagram video. “Pwede niyo pong landiin-Ay hindi ko kaya! Nakakahiya. Ano ba 'yan. Eww."