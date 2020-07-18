COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
In an Instagram story on Jul. 18, 2020, Xander Ford wrote, "I am part of LGBTQ #BISEXUAL."
Xander Ford via Instagram
Xander Ford after coming out as bisexual: 'Being one of them is not a crime'
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - July 18, 2020 - 10:30am

MANILA, Philippines — Online personality Xander Ford, formerly known as Marlou Arizala of Hasht5, stood up for himself and members of the LGBTQIA+ community which he recently revealed himself to be a part of.

In a Friday Instagram story, Xander wrote, "I am part of LGBTQ #BISEXUAL."

Receiving backlash from some netizens after coming out, Xander stood his ground.

“Being one of them is not a Crime. #bahaghari," the 23-year-old posted Friday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

????

A post shared by Xander Ford (@z4nder.official) on


Xander also responded with his trademark humor to a basher who misidentified him as "bading" (gay).

“Hi Miss. Xander po pala. Single,” he said in an Instagram video. “Pwede niyo pong landiin-Ay hindi ko kaya! Nakakahiya. Ano ba 'yan. Eww."

