Vilma Santos ready to face 'consequences' of voting for ABS-CBN franchise renewal

MANILA, Philippines — "Star For All Seasons" Vilma Santos-Recto said she's ready to face the "consequence" after voting in favor of ABS-CBN franchise renewal.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel’s (ANC) “Headstart" earlier today, the Batangas representative shared that she already had a similar experience when she voted against the passing of the proposal to practice capital punishment in the country.

“It happened to me already when I voted ‘no’ do’n sa death penalty… sinabi nila na kailangan masuportahan 'yung major bill na ‘yun, ‘yung death penalty. I stood my ground and I voted ‘no’ so I lost my chairmanship,” Vilma said.

"Pero kung ano man 'yung naging desisyon ko ngayon dito sa renewal ng franchise ng ABS-CBN at magkakaroon ulit ng ganong consequences, I think I’m prepared for that so tanggapin natin ‘yun,” she added.

Vilma was among the 11 congressmen who voted in favor of the Kapamilya network against 70 solons who voted not to give ABS-CBN another franchise.

The Batangas 6th district representative said they didn't expect that the voting will end up like that especially that the network answered all the allegations.

“We’re not expecting na malaking malaki. We were expecting a more comfortable number kasi inisip namin d'un sa mga pagdinig na ginawa ay nasagot naman ng ABS-CBN 'yung mga binato sa kanilang questions. Nasagot nila ng tama at may batayan,” she said.

“In fact, alam naman natin na sinabi ng national government agencies… na pinatunayan na wala naman nilabag na batas ang ABS-CBN. So ako personally, umasa na kahit papano, may balanse na sanang mangyayari sa kanilang magiging desisyon sa pagboto."

