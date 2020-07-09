Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla admit their dreams affected by ABS-CBN franchise renewal

MANILA, Philippines — Wedding, dream house, farm and boutique hotel — these were among the dreams of Kapamilya on- and off-screen couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla — dreams whose fruition depend on the franchise renewal of their home network ABS-CBN.

During Star Magic's “Love from Home” series Facebook Live video last weekend, KathNiel shared their hopes and dreams together.

“Dream ko kasi magkaroon kami ng parang boutique hotel at farm. Ako ang magma-manage nu’n, Ako magluluto... Gagawa ako ng mga rice bowls, ganyan. Tapos siya (Daniel), tutugtog lang siya doon," Kathryn shared.

“Ipagluluto namin sila, aasikasuhin, ganoon lang. Someday. Iyan ang goal natin,” Daniel added.

The couple also professed that they have talked about their dream house.

“Yeah. Siyempre dream namin iyong bahay namin in the future, pero hindi pa naman talaga iyon mangyayari kasi it’s too early," Kathryn said.

“Pero, of course, nandu’n iyon sa wishlist namin,” added DJ, who, in an earlier interview, shared how he is preparing for his and Kathryn's future family.

“Kaya nga tayo nagtatrabaho, kaya nga tayo pumirma ngayon dahil mayroon tayong kailangang asikasuhin for the future... Kailangan nating gawin na ngayon para sa panahong gusto mo na rumelaks, puwede mo na alagaan ang sarili mo, at siyempre ang partner mo," he was quoted as saying.

During the Star Magic Facebook live video, however, KathNiel stressed that their plans are also affected by the wait for a cure for novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and for ABS-CBN's franchise renewal.

“I-look forward po muna natin na magkaroon na ng cure. Kung ano man ang gamot sa virus na ito, sana dumating na siya," Kathryn said.

"Look forward din siyempre sa prangkisa ng ABS-CBN," DJ added. "Paano tayo magpaplano kung wala pa namang ABS-CBN? Maaaring wala kung hindi tayo magbigyan, eh ‘di wala, ‘di ba? Look forward tayo sa positivity na mangyayari."

Kathryn agreed, saying: “'Yun muna. Sa daming nangyayari ngayon, bago kami, siguro kompanya maging okay muna ang estado. Kapag nangyari iyon, tara, trabaho na tayo... Ang daming artista na miss na miss na magtrabaho. Ang daming fans at supporters naming lahat na gusto makita ang ABS back on TV. Let’s hope for that."

KathNiel recently celebrated their eighth anniversary with a simple celebration due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic quarantine.

In her Instagram account, Kathryn’s mother Min Bernardo posted photos of the celebration.

“Happy 8th anniversary @supremo_dp @bernardokath...” Min wrote.

Kathryn and Daniel celebrated their anniversary painting a wall.

“'Di man na celebrate sa fav place nila ang special day na ito ginawa na lang worthy ang day by continuing painting the wall of then i decided now to call this place, virtual wall,” Min said.

Kathryn’s mom also thanked fans and friends of the couple who sent food.

“They decided to make the day simple lang pero thanks to all fans and friends na nagpadala ng food. Thank you FCs of KathNiel kase hanggang sa business ng glamteam nila patuloy ang support nyo,” she said.

Before the pandemic, Kathryn and Daniel were set to work on a new Kapamilya teleserye. Their last project together was the blockbuster movie "The Hows Of Us" in 2018.