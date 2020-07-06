After 'PAPAPI,' Piolo Pascual trends for allegedly trying to shoot in Sagada for Duterte's SONA

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual, director Joyce Bernal and others were allegedly cast out in Sagada, Mountain Province after they allegedly tried to shoot for the background of President Rodrigo Duterte’s upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 27.

According to a Twitter user, Piolo, Joyce and their police and military escorts were asked to leave Sagada.

“So, Piolo Pascual and friends went to Sagada but were asked to leave. Rightly so. It was Piolo, Director Joyce Bernal, and his team including PNP/military escorts. Purpose: to shoot background views for D30 SONA,” the Twitter user wrote.

“Whatever purpose they went to Sagada for, they must follow local protocols. Good they complied to leave this afternoon. But questions still remain unanswered. We wait for LGU to explain. Why endanger the health of many? Piolo could’ve been more responsible and stayed home,” the Twitter user wrote in another post.

Sagada Rural Health Unit confirmed the news, saying a coordinator from Malacanang called the mayor and MDRRMO asked if they can come for a shoot for the president's SONA, but the requests were declined.

"It was only yesterday when the task force was informed that Manila people were already in transit to Sagada when they passed by Sinto. Upon learning that a group of people are coming, the task force immediately convened to decide on this matter. It was unanimously decided that they not be allowed to shoot,” the health unit wrote on Facebook, as shared on Twitter.

The Twitter user also posted a photo of the alleged meeting with Joyce, where the director was seen to be not wearing her face mask properly.

“Meeting with Joyce Bernal yesterday at the Sagada Emergency Operations Center. You do note her improper wearing of the mask. Bernal et al were also asked to leave,” the user wrote.

Piolo and Joyce have not yet released a statement on what allegedly happened.

Joyce is rumored to have been tapped to direct the SONA again this year after directing it last year and last 2018.

