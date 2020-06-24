Matteo Guidicelli accepts Michael V's invitation after drawing flak for 'unboxing' video

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli accepted the invitation of Kapuso comedian Michael V to unbox the upcoming Play Station 5.

In his Twitter account, Michael posted an edited photo of Matteo and him with the PS5 to be launched later this year.

“UH OH! Who’s down for this? Let’s do this @mateoguidicelli,” the “Bubble Gang” comedian captioned his post.

Matteo retweeted Michael’s post on his own Twitter account, accepting the invitation.

“Anytime. Game on,” Matteo wrote.

Matteo went viral recently due to his first YouTube unboxing video showing his new PlayStation 4 Pro bundle, which costs around P25,000. Gamers criticized the actor for allegedly "carelessly" tearing the gaming console's package. The actor also tore the packaging sleeve in half, when it should be kept intact for the two-year warranty.

The YouTube video, uploaded last June 2, currently has 60,000 dislikes and 11,000 likes.

"That's how rich people do unboxing, didn't care about the warranty," one comment read.

"He literally tore off the box like gifting wrap wow," said another.

"He seems like a nice guy lol. I think he just really doesn't know how to meet the expectations of the people that you should be careful in unboxing because of the warranty. Can't blame his excitement also tho," added another.

"I don't think it was intentional. Looks like people are just making a big fuss out of nothing," said another comment.

“This video has been circulating recently. Why? Watch the whole video on my YouTube, link on the BIO page. ENJOY! question, who unboxes this way when no one is looking? #matteogunboxing,” Matteo wrote on Instagram. — Video from Matteo Guidicelli via YouTube

