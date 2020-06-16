Celebrities, YouTube creators give video greetings to raise COVID-19 relief funds

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities, social media creators and influencers are now all coming together to raise novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) relief funds by giving personal video greetings.

It’s no secret that a lot of vloggers all around the world love the Philippines. This is why these Youtube creators who love the Philippines are now joining our fight against COVID-19 by giving video greetings to to raise relief funds.

Dwaine Woolley was born and raised in Australia and decided to move to the Philippines in 2015. He can now speak three Filipino languages: Tagalog, Cebuano and Waray-waray. Apart from his daily vlogs, he also does acting stints in local movies and hosts events such as weddings and parties.

Doctor Adam Smith, also known as Doc Adam to his more than 800k subscribers on Youtube, actually vlogs in Tagalog! His love for the Filipino people started during his visits here for medical missions. He noticed that medical knowledge is very limited in many places here which is why he makes it his mission to educate the Pinoys to become healthier through his vlogs.



Rachel Ashley, currently based in California, is a Filipino-European Youtube vlogger who celebrates her roots by sharing the Filipino culture in her vlog, “Raehive.” Some of her most popular vlogs included interviews with Michael Pangilinan, Bugoy Drilon and the TNT boys in Edmonton Canada during their "Listen" tour, among others.



Dan Alexandrov’s channel, on the other hand, are full of reaction videos for various things Filipino. His boyish clean good looks and amiable demeanor are undoubtedly some of his major assets.



Dwaine Woolley, Doc Adam, Rachel Ashley and Dan Alexandrov are just four of the celebrities and creators lending their hand to help support COVID-19 relief efforts in the Philippines through CelebrityGreetings.ph, through which, Filipino fans all around the world can now request personal greetings from their favourite celebrities may it be for their birthday, wedding, anniversary or even just a simple how are you shout out. The personal videos, which usually run for about a minute or two, features the celebrities cheering on, congratulating and greeting the intended recipients.

This website timely launches its service in the digital era where fans are mostly online and are keen on following and subscribing to their beloved creators. The website also positions itself as an ideal gift to give in the digital age – something thoughtful, personal and convenient because you can “shop” for it from home.

“We want to help create more personal connections between Pinoy fans and celebrities,” said co-founder Alex Natividad.

"We’ve invited personalities from all fields, actors, Youtubers, athletes, gamers, even Tiktok creators. Our goal is to make the recipient of these videos feel like 'Uyy!' It’s their idol! Or feel kilig because they got a shout out from their long-time celebrity crush. We want them to feel like the website made something they thought was impossible, possible.”

Website proceeds for June to July will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts in the Philippines. The site is also open for collaborations and talent sign-ups via info@celebritygreetings.ph.

For those looking for a gift to give friends and loved ones, surprise them with a video greeting from their idol while also helping raise funds to help fight against the pandemic.