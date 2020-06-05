COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Uson
The STAR/KJ Rosales
Mocha Uson in hot seat for allegedly labeling anti-terrorism bill protesters 'terrorists'
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 5, 2020 - 1:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Deputy Administrator Mocha Uson is in the hot seat again for allegedly calling yesterday's anti-terrorism bill protesters as terrorists.

In a now deleted tweet yesterday afternoon, Mocha said: "Hahahahaha galit na galit na mga terorista nagtipon tipon na sila."

Her tweet was screenshot by netizens and it went viral, making her a top trending Twitter topic today.

Some Twitter users believe the OWWA deputy administrator taunted hundreds who protested in University of the Philippines yesterday for opposing the anti-terrorism bill certified as "urgent" by President Rodrigo Duterte.

"Mocha Uson called the protesters 'mga terorista.' This further proves that anyone can be labeled a terrorist. Literally anyone!" A Twitter user said. 

"Mocha Uson called the protestors 'mga terorista' like wth ma'am!? How can they be a terrorist? Just because they are against the Bill? At this point we can see that everyone can be a terrorist," another user wrote. 

"Mocha uson, a public official, just used 'terorista' as a blanket term for the activists. the bill has not been signed yet, but she already misused it. only proves that this bill can be abused and weaponized against us," another user wrote. 

It can be recalled that last month, the National Bureau of Investigation is conducting probe into Uson for posting fake news.

RELATED: Mocha Uson summoned by NBI over fake news

MOCHA USON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Taylor Swift joins call to junk 'Anti-Terror' Bill in Philippines
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
International pop star Taylor Swift joined the call to junk the Anti-Terror Bill in the Philippines.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Trial and error': Internet users slam DJ Loonyo for viral Mass Testing comments
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Dancer DJ Loonyo found himself in the receiving end of criticism after his viral remarks on mass testing.
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: DJ Loonyo talks about relationship with Ivana Alawi
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Dancer DJ Loonyo admitted that Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi is special for him.
Entertainment
fbfb
Pia Wurtzbach admits relationship with Jeremy Jauncey
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and businessman Jeremy Jauncey confirmed that they are dating. 
Entertainment
fbfb
'Fake news': Kim Chiu on viral video claiming she danced 'Bawal Lumabas' on EDSA
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu denied she went out of her car to dance her accidental hit “Bawal Lumabas: The Classroom...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Catriona Gray, Pia Wurtzbach join forces to #JunkTerrorBill
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Beauty queens Catriona Gray and Pia Wurtzbach, the latest Filipinas to win Miss Universe titles, are among the latest personalities...
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
Life On Lockdown (LOL!!!) seniors edition
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
The celebrated singer is right. COVID-19 is a great equalizer. It has put most of the world’s population behind closed...
Entertainment
fbfb
19 hours ago
Kyline Alcantara’s online concert set tomorrow
19 hours ago
It has been trending on Twitter for weeks now: Kyline Alcantara is doing an online concert tomorrow, June 5, at 4 p.m. onwards...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Keeping indoors to avoid another lethal ‘virus’
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
When I watch the continuous CNN airing of violent riots on the streets across America...north, south, east and west.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
The Voice ends latest season sans coaches, live audience
By Leah Salterio | 1 day ago
Everything had to be inevitably adjusted, if not cancelled or changed, with the worldwide outbreak of the COVID 19 pandemic....
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with