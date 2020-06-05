Mocha Uson in hot seat for allegedly labeling anti-terrorism bill protesters 'terrorists'

MANILA, Philippines — Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Deputy Administrator Mocha Uson is in the hot seat again for allegedly calling yesterday's anti-terrorism bill protesters as terrorists.

In a now deleted tweet yesterday afternoon, Mocha said: "Hahahahaha galit na galit na mga terorista nagtipon tipon na sila."

Mocha Uson just proved everyone who wants to #JunkTerrorBill right. She called hundreds of protesters in UP today terrorists (before she deleted the tweet). pic.twitter.com/P3ycbdfmRT — Barnaby Lo (@barnabychuck) June 4, 2020

Her tweet was screenshot by netizens and it went viral, making her a top trending Twitter topic today.

Some Twitter users believe the OWWA deputy administrator taunted hundreds who protested in University of the Philippines yesterday for opposing the anti-terrorism bill certified as "urgent" by President Rodrigo Duterte.

"Mocha Uson called the protesters 'mga terorista.' This further proves that anyone can be labeled a terrorist. Literally anyone!" A Twitter user said.

"Mocha Uson called the protestors 'mga terorista' like wth ma'am!? How can they be a terrorist? Just because they are against the Bill? At this point we can see that everyone can be a terrorist," another user wrote.

"Mocha uson, a public official, just used 'terorista' as a blanket term for the activists. the bill has not been signed yet, but she already misused it. only proves that this bill can be abused and weaponized against us," another user wrote.

It can be recalled that last month, the National Bureau of Investigation is conducting probe into Uson for posting fake news.

