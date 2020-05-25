'Ayiiie!': Stars react to Catriona Gray, Sam Milby relationship admission

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Sam Milby revealed on Saturday that he and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray are in a relationship.

In his Instagram account, Sam posted a photo of him and Catriona for his 36th birthday.

"Worth every second of the wait. Most special birthday yet," Sam wrote.

Sam and Catriona’s friends congratulated the couple in Sam’s post, expressing their happiness for their relationship.

“God-written love story,” Moira commented, adding: “Couldn’t think of a better pair for my Kuya.”

“Ayiiie! Happy birthday sam! Very happy for the both of you!” Angelica Panganiban wrote.

Erickson Raymundo, who handles both Sam and Catriona's careers under Cornerstone Entertainment, also commented on Sam’s post, saying: “Happy birthday, Sam! And sooohappy for you and @catriona_gray!! Stay happy and in love.”

Other celebrities who greeted Sam and Catriona included KC Concepcion, Maymay Entrata, Yen Santos, Maxene Magalona, Yam Concepcion, Iya Villania, Jericho Rosales, Jane de Leon and Gretchen Ho, to name a few.

Meanwhile, Sam’s bestfriend John Prats also posted on his Instagram account a photo of the couple holding hands.

"Sa wakas may photo na hindi ikaw ang third wheel!!! Hahahaha! Congratulations @samuelmilby and @catriona_gray mahal na mahal ko kayo!!! May God bless you guys! Cheers!!!" John wrote.

Though some fans were shocked with Sam’s revelation, it can be recalled that Sam and Catriona was seen together on a vacation last January 2019, when Catriona was just starting her reign as Miss Universe 2018.

Later that year, in her guesting with "Tonight With Boy ABunda," Boy asked Catriona about Sam and Alden Richards. Catriona said she never met Alden before while Sam is her friend.

"And then Sam naman, we go to the same church, we are under the same management, so friend naman siya."

Related: Catriona Gray speaks up on romantic links with Sam Milby, Alden Richards

Catriona’s last relationship was with actor and former "Eat Bulaga" TV host Clint Bondad. She admitted last February 2019 that they had broken up. Sam, meanwhile, was in a relationship with blogger Mari Jasmine. They broken up last March 2018. Mari is currently in a relationship with “Baka Bukas” director Samantha Lee.

Reports said the Filipino-American Sam has a thing for Australian beauties as his two former girlfriends, Mari and Anne Curtis, as well as his current girlfriend Catriona, grew up in Australia. Anne and Catriona are Fil-Aussies, while Mari does not have Filipino blood but works in the Philippines as an events host and influencer.

RELATED: WATCH: Catriona Gray willing to be Gerald Anderson's next leading lady