From 'gag-' to 'gwapo': How Willie Revillame handled contestant's cursing

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso TV host Willie Revillame was cursed on national TV after a contestant called him “gag*.”

In his online show “Tutok To Win,” Willie called a contestant, opening the call by asking the contestant to thank the show’s sponsor first.

“Gag*,” the contestant told Willie.

“Uy, huwag niyo ako murahin. Si Willie Revillame ito,” he replied.

“Sorry po talaga, Kuya Wil! Sorry po! Akala ko po talaga pinagti-tripan niyo ako. Sorry po!” the contestant responded.

Willie then made a segue, claiming that he was called “guwapo” instead of “gag*.”

“Alam mo kung ano sinabi mo? Nadinig ko. Sasabihin ko ulit, isisigaw ko sa mundo, sabi mo, ‘Guwapo!’ Dahil diyan sa sinabi mong guwapo ako, sampung libo! At first time kong nasigawan ng guwapo,” he said.

The host asked the contestant, “Bakit mo naman ako sinigawan ng guwapo?” to which the contestant replied with “Akala ko po kasi talaga pinagtitripan ako, e. Kasi sabi niyo po kasi, araw-araw, hapon-hapon po, na huwag maniniwala agad.”

“Huwag maniniwala, ako na nga ito, e! O, kita niyo, naniniwala na kayo, hindi pa niya ako nakikita, nagaguwapuhan na siya sa akin,” Willie replied.

Instead of giving the contestant just P10,000, Willie added another P5,000.

“Oh my god! Thank you po! Maraming salamat po, Kuya Wil!” the contestant said.

Willie, however, clarified that him adding a cash prize does not mean he tolerates what was done to him.

“Ito ho, e, babala. Hindi kapag minura niyo ako ay dadagdagan ko kayo! Naguwapuhan lang po siya sa akin!” he said.

