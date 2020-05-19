MOVIES
MUSIC
Willie Revillame in a segment of his online game show “Tutok To Win"
Wowowin via GMA, screenshot
From 'gag-' to 'gwapo': How Willie Revillame handled contestant's cursing
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 19, 2020 - 12:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso TV host Willie Revillame was cursed on national TV after a contestant called him “gag*.”

In his online show “Tutok To Win,” Willie called a contestant, opening the call by asking the contestant to thank the show’s sponsor first.

“Gag*,” the contestant told Willie.

“Uy, huwag niyo ako murahin. Si Willie Revillame ito,” he replied.  

“Sorry po talaga, Kuya Wil! Sorry po! Akala ko po talaga pinagti-tripan niyo ako. Sorry po!” the contestant responded.

Willie then made a segue, claiming that he was called “guwapo” instead of “gag*.”

“Alam mo kung ano sinabi mo? Nadinig ko. Sasabihin ko ulit, isisigaw ko sa mundo, sabi mo, ‘Guwapo!’ Dahil diyan sa sinabi mong guwapo ako, sampung libo! At first time kong nasigawan ng guwapo,” he said.

The host asked the contestant, “Bakit mo naman ako sinigawan ng guwapo?” to which the contestant replied with “Akala ko po kasi talaga pinagtitripan ako, e. Kasi sabi niyo po kasi, araw-araw, hapon-hapon po, na huwag maniniwala agad.”

“Huwag maniniwala, ako na nga ito, e! O, kita niyo, naniniwala na kayo, hindi pa niya ako nakikita, nagaguwapuhan na siya sa akin,” Willie replied.

Instead of giving the contestant just P10,000, Willie added another P5,000.

“Oh my god! Thank you po! Maraming salamat po, Kuya Wil!” the contestant said.

Willie, however, clarified that him adding a cash prize does not mean he tolerates what was done to him. 

“Ito ho, e, babala. Hindi kapag minura niyo ako ay dadagdagan ko kayo! Naguwapuhan lang po siya sa akin!” he said.

RELATED: Willie Revillame launches online game show for Luzon quarantine beneficiaries

HOST WILLIE REVILLAME
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Harry Roque quotes Kim Chiu in explaining MECQ, GCQ measures
By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque quoted Kapamilya star Kim Chiu's viral "classroom analogy" video in his latest address...
Entertainment
fbfb
'I am enraged': Liza Soberano seeks help for child exploitation victims due to lockdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano showed her disappointment over things happening in the country due to the novel...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Class act’: Kim Chiu releases ‘Bawal Lumabas’ music video in collaboration with bashers
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Celebrity makeup artist Jake Galvez predicts Kim's "Bawal Lumabas" will be the "song of 2020."
Entertainment
fbfb
Shutdown showdown: Angelica Panganiban lectures gov't, Cayetano scolds stars
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 days ago
"Konting-konti na lang ang pasensya ni Angelica Panganiban sa gobyernong ito."
Entertainment
fbfb
RS’ Frontrow on the frontline
By Ricky Lo | 14 hours ago
The “minus” factor in the extended lockdown is, you must agree, coping with cabin fever.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
38 minutes ago
WATCH: Nadine Lustre on living alone since moving out of James Reid's house
By Jan Milo Severo | 38 minutes ago
Kapamilya actress Nadine Lustre revealed that she’s now focused on writing songs during this community quarantine period...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Angel Locsin relaunches artista 'ukay-ukay' to support mass testing
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
Angel Locsin is reviving the “Shop and Share” fundraiser, her brainchild back in 2009 that raised at least $15,000...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Former Disney exec named TikTok boss
1 hour ago
Former Disney executive Kevin Mayer will become the head of TikTok and chief operating officer of the popular video app's...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
'Umabot ako sa Malacanang!': Kim Chiu celebrates 'Bawal Lumabas' success
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Apart from Roque, ABS-CBN reporter Doris Bigornia was also trending recently for borrowing some of Kim's "law in the...
Entertainment
fbfb
20 hours ago
First ever Filipina 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' unveiled in comics
By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
The comics would showcase the Filipina Buffy's first full appearance after a minor appearance in last year's "Buffy the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with