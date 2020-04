Willie Revillame launches online game show for Luzon quarantine beneficiaries

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Willie Revillame recently launched his online game show “Tutok To Win,” which aims to help Filipinos financially in the middle of the enhanced community quarantine due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.

In Wowowin’s YouTube channel, Willie posted a video showing the improvised studio of his online show in his resort in Puerto Galera.

“Mga mahal naming kababayan at mga Kapuso, eto gumawa kami ng paraan para kahit papaano ay magbigay pa rin ng saya sa inyo at tulong sa aming munting kakayahan. Gumawa kami ng diskarte, ika nga, gumawa kami ng stage o studio na parang radio po,” Willie said.

“Lahat ng ito ay naisip ko lang na kahit papaano makapagbigay pa rin kami ng saya sa inyo."

“Tutok To Win” will air after “Wowowin” on GMA-7. People who want to win need to watch “Wowowin” for Willie’s questions.

Winners will receive P10,000 and a consolation price of P5,000 if they failed to answer the question correctly.

“Yung ‘Tutok To Win’ kailangan manood po kayo ng ‘Wowowin’ para pag tinanong ko kayo pag tama ang sagot niyo P10,000 yon. Padadala agad kinabukasan para may pambili kayo ng pangangailangan niyo. Kung hindi naman kayo makasagot, hindi rin naman kayo matatalo dahil mayron kayong limang libo,” Willie said.

“Tutok To Win” will be aired live after “Wowowin” on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.