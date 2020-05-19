MOVIES
Angel Locsin as 'Darna' superimposed over recent images of the Taal Volcano eruption.
Angel's photo from The STAR/File; Taal Volcano images by Reuters/Eloisa Lopez, The STAR/Miguel de Guzman; editing by Philstar.com/Jonathan Asuncion
Angel Locsin relaunches artista 'ukay-ukay' to support mass testing
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - May 19, 2020 - 12:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Just a month after her "Unitent We Stand PH" initiative — which raised P11.35 million, set up 246 tents (225 isolation and 21 sanitation) and benefited 135 hospitals — real-life "Darna" Angel Locsin is launching another offensive against the local novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.

This time, the Kapamilya star is reviving the “Shop and Share” fundraiser, her brainchild back in 2009 that raised at least $15,000 to help Filipinos recover in the aftermath of Typhoon Ondoy.

“We had actors, singers and even basketball players donate personal items from designer bags, clothes, jerseys, jewelry, etc., and we auctioned them off on eBay, with all the proceeds going to the Philippine Red Cross,” Angel explained the idea on social media.

She appealed to her friends and fellow artists to participate in Shop and Share "in the hopes of helping out in the efforts to provide mass testing in the country."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“We would like to revisit the idea of artists coming together and helping those who need it the most. This time, with the funds we raise, we would like to purchase test kits and allow testing opportunities for the poorer sectors in the hopes of helping out in the efforts to provide mass testing in the country,” the 35-year-old wrote.

“Yes, in support of mass testing. Because in this way we can make a higher impact, by pushing the TEST-TRACE-ISOLATE/TREAT formula that is the only proven way to defeat the virus.”

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque yesterday said that the government is leaving mass testing in the hands of the private sector.

Meanwhile, Angel’s partner in the original Shop and Share auction, actress Anne Curtis, reposted the graphic and likewise encouraged her celebrity colleagues to contribute.

Angel’s good friend Dimples Romana also promoted the humanitarian initiative.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

