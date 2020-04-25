Angel Locsin raises over 11 million, helps 135 hospitals in fight vs COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — A day after celebrating her 35th birthday, actress Angel Locsin offered a pleasant surprise when she announced that her "Unitent We Stand PH" initiative concluded with P11.35 million raised, 246 tents (225 isolation and 21 sanitation) set up, and 135 hospitals benefiting from a range of donations.

All within a span of 19 days.

“In the beginning, our only dream was to provide tents to hospitals for patients, for our frontliners, to address the challenge in overcrowding, and to help lessen the increase of spreading the virus in hospitals, but because you were all so generous and kind, we received from you donations of food, PPEs, aircon and many others kaya naman po dahil sa inyo (so it’s only because of you) we were able to give out not only tents but also PPEs and other supplies,” read Angel’s Friday post.

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors, tent suppliers, YOU who have shared a part of your hearts through our campaign. You have reached out your helping hands even while you are home and did not only give but sent out love and prayers to those who needed your help,” she wrote.

She also remembered to thank her dedicated team, including devoted fiancé Niel Arce and BFF Dimples Romana, breaking down each member’s specific tasks and codename (spoiler alert: Angel is “Darna”).