MOVIES
MUSIC
Angel Locsin as 'Darna' superimposed over recent images of the Taal Volcano eruption.
Angel's photo from The STAR/File; Taal Volcano images by Reuters/Eloisa Lopez, The STAR/Miguel de Guzman; editing by Philstar.com/Jonathan Asuncion
Angel Locsin raises over 11 million, helps 135 hospitals in fight vs COVID-19
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 25, 2020 - 6:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — A day after celebrating her 35th birthday, actress Angel Locsin offered a pleasant surprise when she announced that her "Unitent We Stand PH" initiative concluded with P11.35 million raised, 246 tents (225 isolation and 21 sanitation) set up, and 135 hospitals benefiting from a range of donations.

All within a span of 19 days.

RELATED: Angel Locsin raises almost P11M for COVID-19 frontliners' tents

“In the beginning, our only dream was to provide tents to hospitals for patients, for our frontliners, to address the challenge in overcrowding, and to help lessen the increase of spreading the virus in hospitals, but because you were all so generous and kind, we received from you donations of food, PPEs, aircon and many others kaya naman po dahil sa inyo (so it’s only because of you) we were able to give out not only tents but also PPEs and other supplies,” read Angel’s Friday post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

To help solve the overcrowding in hospitals, #UniTENTweStandPH was launched, a campaign YOU all have made possible through 135 hospitals nationwide , 246 tents and PHP 11,359,856.89 in total in just nineteen days. In the beginning our only dream was to provide tents to hospitals for patients, for our frontliners, to address the challenge in overcrowding, and to help lessen the increase of spreading the virus in hospitals, but because you were all so generous and kind, we received from you donations of food, PPEs, aircon and many others kaya naman po dahil sa inyo we were able to give out not only tents but also PPEs and other supplies. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors, tent suppliers, YOU who have shared a part of your hearts through our campaign. You have reached out your helping hands even while you are home and did not only give but sent out love and prayers to those who needed your help. Maraming Salamat po sa lahat ng inyong kabutihan. Sa bawat ospital na naabot at natulungan po ninyo, taos puso po ang aming pasasalamat. Anumang pagsubok ay ating kakayanin basta’t tulong-tulong po tayo at nagkakaisa. TEAM #UniTENTweStandPH now signing off?? May the Lord continue to use all of us to be instruments of God’s love and grace. And to all our frontliners, Isang malaking pagsaludo po sa inyo mula sa amin! @dimplesromana @marevmatic2019 @gines.sarangaya @neil_arce

A post shared by Angel Locsin (@therealangellocsin) on

RELATED: Angel Locsin leads stars in setting up air-con tents for health workers

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors, tent suppliers, YOU who have shared a part of your hearts through our campaign. You have reached out your helping hands even while you are home and did not only give but sent out love and prayers to those who needed your help,” she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#UniTENTweStandPH Campaign to help solve overcrowding in hospitals. To help stop the spread of the corona virus disease (COVID-19) and due to the overcrowding in public and private hospitals, we are launching a fund-raising campaign here in gogetfunding.com to help set up additional tents for patients. The objective is to accommodate more patients who need immediate treatments while also prioritizing the safety of our health workers. As of now, we are targeting to set up at least 2 tents (12x24 meters) in seven hospitals which recently requested for our help: 1. South City Hospital and Medical Center (Daang Hari, Bacoor City) 2. Las Piñas Doctors Hospital 3. Las Piñas City Medical Center 4. St. Frances Cabrini Hospital and Medical Center (Sto. Tomas, Batangas) 5. UniHealth Parañaque Hospital and Medical Center 6. Binakayan Hospital and Medical Center (Kawit, Cavite) 7. PNP Hospital Each tent would cost around Php50,000 as per our experience when we set up tents at the Taguig Pateros District Hospital. If this campaign will be a success, we are hoping to reach other hospitals in Luzon and eventually in other parts of the country. I have avoided asking for financial donations but for now, it is best that we gather more resources and funding to be able to widen the reach, service and sustainability of this project. I would appreciate anything you can offer for this cause to help our fellow Filipinos survive this difficult time. Thank you so much in advance. ANGEL LOCSIN Link in bio????

A post shared by Angel Locsin (@therealangellocsin) on

She also remembered to thank her dedicated team, including devoted fiancé Niel Arce and BFF Dimples Romana, breaking down each member’s specific tasks and codename (spoiler alert: Angel is “Darna”).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The #UniTENTweStandPH Team & our tents suppliers ?????????????????? (From Gines ???? a little inside joke lol) GINES Codename: Excel Sheet Mechanic Task: Requests summary and monitoring / taga repair ng Google Sheet Formula ???????? /Operations sa umaga, lawyer sa gabi ????????‍????????????‍?? DIMPLES Codename: Chef Correspondent Task: Gmail Moderator ????‍???? / Correspondence / PR writer and proofing / uniTENT promo / may pa-ulam from Dimps' Kitchen ???????????? ANGEL Codename: Darna Task: Campaign Proponent / Delivery clustering / Procurement and Logistics???? / Fund Manager and Monitoring ????/ On-site project Inspection ????‍??/ uniTENT promo / overall Reyna ng mga Tents ? and Chairman ng Kalentong NEIL Codename: Batang City Jail Task: Procurement and Logitics ????/ Military, LGU and Government connection / On-Site Project Inspection with Darna ????????‍??/ Bro ng BuCor at Kalentong loyalist ???? MAREV Codename: The Doctor is In????‍?? Task: Communications with Hospitals ????/ Secures our delivery and transport Permits / open for med consult PHILLIP Codename: Artcard ba ang kelangan mo? Task: Artcard maker ????????‍???? / Magpuyat ????????‍???? / self proclaimed taga sita ng mali sa spreadsheet ???? master na sa revisions

A post shared by Angel Locsin (@therealangellocsin) on

ANGEL LOCSIN COVID-19 DIMPLES ROMANA NEIL ARCE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Christian Bautista, Janine Teñoso pay tribute to COVID-19 frontliners, video to benefit Red Cross
1 day ago
Released last Tuesday, the music video also serves as a call to action for relief efforts, with parts of the streaming proceeds...
Entertainment
fbfb
Hospitals charging for donated PPEs? Gretchen Ho offers solution
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapamilya TV host Gretchen Ho raised concern about rumors that hospitals are allegedly charging their patients for donated...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ellen Adarna confirms relationship with 'afam' from Spain
By Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
On-leave actress Ellen Adarna confirmed that she is in a relationship with a man from Spain.
Entertainment
fbfb
Ogie Diaz fires back at Jay Sonza for calling him 'asymptopangit'
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Last November, Ogie also slammed Jay after Jay called journalist Maria Ressa "ubod ng pangit."
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Lee Min-ho, 'King: Eternal Monarch' cast greet Pinoy fans
1 day ago
"The King: Eternal Monarch," a romantic fantasy drama starring Lee Min-ho, premiered on Netflix last April 17.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
7 hours ago
Kanye West officially now a billionaire: Forbes
7 hours ago
Rapper Kanye West is now a billionaire thanks largely to the basketball shoes bearing his name that he developed with Adidas,...
Entertainment
fbfb
18 hours ago
Sen. Lito on why he can’t quit showbiz
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
Showbiz is forever as far as Sen. Lito Lapid is concerned.
Entertainment
fbfb
18 hours ago
Lee Min-ho stages a ‘royal’ comeback
By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
South Korean superstar Lee Min-ho enjoys a comeback fit for a (K-drama) king.
Entertainment
fbfb
Showbiz freelancers give thanks to FDCP
By Bot Glorioso | April 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Some members of the entertainment press and film industry workers who received financial aid from the Film Development Council of the Philippines, chaired by Liza Dino, expressed their appreciation and posted messages...
18 hours ago
Entertainment
fbfb
23 hours ago
You've got mail: Tom Hanks writes to bullied boy called 'Corona'
23 hours ago
Hollywood megastar and coronavirus survivor Tom Hanks has written a comforting letter to a bullied Australian boy called Corona...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with