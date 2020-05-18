First ever Miss Universe Philippines announces new finals date

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) announced that the first ever competition of their organization will be moved from May to October 25.

In its Facebook page, the organization announced that the pageant's date was pushed due to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

You asked us many tough questions about the way forward for Miss Universe Philippines and here are our honest and... Posted by Miss Universe Philippines on Tuesday, May 5, 2020

“The pageant will be held in October 2020,” MUP said.

“Pageant enthusiasts can expect a more dynamic role of young women leaders around the Philippines. We also promise the final show in October will be one of a kind,” MUP creative director Jonas Gaffud said.

MUP national director Shamcey Supsup was asked if the Miss Universe pageant was affected by the pandemic since the Miss Universe Organization is in New York, now considered as the global epicenter of COVID-19.

“We are confident in MUO’s operational resilience and in its ability to remain relevant both domestically and internationally. We are in touch with them and are regularly updated when there are changes in their strategic direction,” she said.

In a video posted on MUP Facebook page, Shamcey said that the next Miss Universe Philippines should be a role model.

“A Miss Universe Philippines always comes with the glory of being able to represent the best of the Philippines in the universe stage. But we believe that service and leadership to the nation should come first before that glory,” she said.