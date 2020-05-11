'Ang sakit': Fans react to rumored Jay Contreras, Sarah Abad breakup

MANILA, Philippines — Did Kamikazee frontman Jay Contreras and wife Sarah Abad split?

That was among the questions Filipino music fans have been asking since yesterday after the former child star commented on the Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rockstar's Instagram post.

Jay posted Sarah’s photo on his Instagram account, greeting his wife a happy Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mothers Day we Love You,” Jay captioned his post.

“It may not be the same between us, but ill be forever grateful for giving me 2 wonderful angels. Thank u,” Sarah commented on Jay’s post, making music fans speculate if everything is okay between them.

Jay and Sarah have two children, 14-year-old Kidlat Caia and 10-year-old Isla Eunan.

Fans of the couple posted their dismay on the alleged breakup.

“Just saw sarah abad's comment on jay contreras' IG post. May dulo pala ang langit,” a Twitter user posted.

“Affected ako na hiwalay na si jay contreras tsaka sarah abad huhu ang sad,” another user posted.

"Bat ganon, parang nakakasama ng loob. Sobrang natutuwa ako pag napapanood ko sa youtube yung wedding nyo na MMK pa yung background music. Angkulit e. Parehas nakagown, parehas nakarubber shoes. Sabi ko pa naman pag kinasal ako gusto ko ganon din. Nakakapanghinayang naman," an Instagram user said.

Jay and Sarah tied the knot in a black and white wedding ceremony in Paco, Manila last December 2009.