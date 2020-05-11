MOVIES
MUSIC
Jay Contreras and Sarah Abad
Jay Contreras via Instagram, screenshot
'Ang sakit': Fans react to rumored Jay Contreras, Sarah Abad breakup
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 11, 2020 - 3:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Did Kamikazee frontman Jay Contreras and wife Sarah Abad split?

That was among the questions Filipino music fans have been asking since yesterday after the former child star commented on the Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rockstar's Instagram post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Mothers Day we Love You.

A post shared by JAY CONTRERAS (@jaycontr3ras) on

Jay posted Sarah’s photo on his Instagram account, greeting his wife a happy Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mothers Day we Love You,” Jay captioned his post.

“It may not be the same between us, but ill be forever grateful for giving me 2 wonderful angels. Thank u,” Sarah commented on Jay’s post, making music fans speculate if everything is okay between them.

Jay and Sarah have two children, 14-year-old Kidlat Caia and 10-year-old Isla Eunan.

Fans of the couple posted their dismay on the alleged breakup.

“Just saw sarah abad's comment on jay contreras' IG post. May dulo pala ang langit,” a Twitter user posted.

“Affected ako na hiwalay na si jay contreras tsaka sarah abad huhu ang sad,” another user posted.

"Bat ganon, parang nakakasama ng loob. Sobrang natutuwa ako pag napapanood ko sa youtube yung wedding nyo na MMK pa yung background music. Angkulit e. Parehas nakagown, parehas nakarubber shoes. Sabi ko pa naman pag kinasal ako gusto ko ganon din. Nakakapanghinayang naman," an Instagram user said.

Jay and Sarah tied the knot in a black and white wedding ceremony in Paco, Manila last December 2009. 

JAY CONTRERAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ABS-CBN slams citizenship claims vs Gabby Lopez
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
“Mr. Gabby Lopez is a Filipino citizen,” TV station ABS-CBN stressed amid claims that its chairman emeritus Eugenio...
Entertainment
fbfb
Imelda Marcos biopic 'The Kingmaker' to debut on ABS-CBN's iWant
5 hours ago
With contrasting accounts from Imelda, her family’s political rivals, and Martial Law survivors, it offers a gripping...
Entertainment
fbfb
My two cents’ worth on the CDO issued against ABS-CBN
By Pat-P Daza | May 11, 2020 - 12:00am
I knock and implore on the hearts of every Filipino whom ABS-CBN has touched, served and entertained for the last 65 years to show their love for the network on their social media accounts (FB, IG, Twitter).
Entertainment
fbfb
At home with Mama Korina
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
There can be joy in being locked down.
Entertainment
fbfb
What they learned from their moms
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
Mother’s Day was officially celebrated yesterday, May 10. But for sons and daughters, every day is Mother’s Day....
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Francisco Martin enters 'American Idol' top 7 after 'spot-on' tribute for Pinay mom
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Francisco's and other finalists' performances would be telecast on ABC tonight.
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
Angel Locsin greets ex-boyfriend Miko Sotto on his birthday
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin took a moment to greet former boyfriend Miko Sotto on his birthday yesterday.
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
4 hours ago
#MamaSwift: Neri Naig reacts to being called Taylor Swift lookalike
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 hours ago
Entrepreneur and former actress Neri Naig-Miranda is flattered whenever her followers would comment "You look like Taylor...
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
Angelica Panganiban, JM de Guzman reunite in new film 'Love Lockdown'
4 hours ago
Angelica Panganiban, JM de Guzman, Jake Cuenca, Arjo Atayde, Sue Ramirez, and Kylie Verzosa have sent the internet abuzz after...
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
The sounds of Mrs. America
By Baby A. Gil | 15 hours ago
Mrs. America, which is at present showing in the Fox Life channel, is a mini-series that should not be missed.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with