Will beauty pageants be ‘irrelevant’?

(FOREWORD: The 2020 Bb. Pilipinas pageant, originally scheduled May 31 pre-COVID-19, has been postponed, along with other pageant activities, to new dates. The first Miss Universe-Philippines pageant handled by a new group led by former Bb. Pilipinas-Miss U runner-up Shamcey Supsup and Jonas Gaffud, is scheduled June 14. An important announcement will be made via online press conference on Monday, May 4.).

Can you imagine this? More than 60 masked beauties standing six-feet apart and dressed in varied styles of required PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment) are poised to answer questions about the amount of vitamin C and sunlight they are taking every day, what other precautions they are taking while home-quarantined, and, since pageants love to tout the “beauty with a purpose” cliché, how they support frontliners. The aspirants are, per criteria, certified COVID-19 negative. The winner would be declared with a new kind of crown to be placed on her head by the previous title-holder standing six feet away, using a long stick.

That’s how my favorite beauty-pageant enthusiast envisions pageants in the so-called “new normal.” Asked about it, Gloria Diaz, the country’s first Miss Universe (1969), simply said, “They should observe social distancing.”

But CCP (Cultural Center of the Philippines) chairman Margie Moran, the country’s second Miss Universe (1973), paints a sadder picture.

“Knowing the new norm post-COVID-19,” she told The STAR, “pageants might be presented digitally or might even become irrelevant in the grand scheme of things. It will be difficult to get sponsors at this time. Everyone is preoccupied with recovery or searching for an alternative livelihood.

“I see it with our artists at the CCP. Arts, culture and tourism will be the last to recover. Beauty pageants fall under these categories.”

By the way, wearing her PPE (pictured), Gloria might not be easily recognizable when she goes out to buy her “essentials.” Said Gloria, “I observe social distancing.”

Last April 5, Gloria celebrated her ‘ty-ninth birthday while home-quarantined.

“Super nice!” was how Gloria described celebrating a milestone minus most of her loved ones. She was with her beloved Mike de Jesus, her daughter Ava and her assistant Paul. “It was a simple but memorable celebration. We sat six feet apart as we shared meat from Gibson, veggies from Bolzico, ice cream from Yay Lorenzo, cake from Jean Marie Tan...all gifts. I was able to talk to my daughter Belle and her husband Adrien (Semblat) and their child Balte.”

Incidentally, Gloria sent the following tips on how to be happier as her “gift” to STAR readers:

Did you know that at Harvard, one of the most prestigious universities in the world, the most popular and successful course teaches you how to learn to be happier?

The Positive Psychology class taught by Ben Shahar attracts 1,400 students per semester and 20 percent of Harvard graduates take this elective course. According to Shahar, the class — which focuses on happiness, self-esteem and motivation — gives students the tools to succeed and face life with more joy. This 45-year-old teacher, considered by some to be “the happiness guru,” highlights in his class 15 key tips for improving the quality of our personal status and contributing to a positive life:

Tip 1. Thank God for everything you have: Write down 10 things you have in your life that give you happiness. Focus on the good things!

Tip 2. Practice physical activity: Experts say exercising helps improve mood. Thirty minutes of exercise is the best antidote against sadness and stress.

Tip 3. Breakfast: Some people miss breakfast for lack of time or not to get fat. Studies show that breakfast gives you energy, helps you think and perform your activities successfully.

Tip 4. Be assertive: Ask what you want and say what you think. Being assertive helps improve your self-esteem. Being left and remaining silent creates sadness and hopelessness.

Tip 5. Spend your money on experiences: A study found that 75 percent of people felt happier when they invested their money in travel, courses and classes, while only the rest said they felt happier when buying things.

Tip 6. Face your challenges: Studies show that the more you postpone something, the more anxiety and tension you generate. Write short weekly lists of tasks and complete them.

Tip 7. Put everywhere nice memories, phrases and photos of your loved ones: Fill your fridge, your computer, your desk, your room, YOUR LIFE of beautiful memories.

Tip 8. Always greet and be nice to other people: More than 100 inquiries state that just smiling changes the mood.

Tip 9. Wear comfortable shoes: If your feet hurt you, you become moody, says Dr. Keinth Wapner, president of the American Orthopedics Association.

Tip 10. Take care of your posture: Walk straight with your shoulders slightly backwards and the front view helps to maintain a good mood.

Tip 11. Listen to music (Praise God): It is proven that listening to music awakens you to sing, this will make your life happy.

Tip 12. What you eat has an impact on your mood: Do not skip meals, eat lightly every three to four hours and keep glucose levels stable. Avoid excess white flour and sugar. Eat everything and healthy. Vary your food.

Tip 13. Take care of yourself and feel attractive: Seventy percent of people say they feel happier when they think they look good.

Tip 14. Fervently believe in God: With Him nothing is impossible!

Tip 15. Develop a good sense of humour: Learn to laugh off matters, especially when things don’t go right for you.

Happiness is like a remote control, we lose it every time, we go crazy looking for it and many times without knowing it, we are sitting on top of it.

