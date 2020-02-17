John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo poke fun at ex-lovers on Valentine's Day

MANILA, Philippines — John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo, one of the best love teams of the Kapamilya network, made a surpise appearance last Valentine's Day in Makati.

The former love team had a live script reading with director Antoinette Jadaone of the blockbuster film "That Thing Called Tadhana."

John Lloyd played the character of Anthony while Bea played Mace. JM de Guzman and Angelica Panganiban played the roles in the 2014 indie film.

Angelica is a former girlfriend of John Lloyd and is a close friend of Bea.

In one of the scenes, the audience cheered while John Lloyd read the line, “Bakit ba gustong-gusto niyong mga babae si John Lloyd? Maiintindihan ko pa kung si Gerald Anderson, sige, mestizo.”

Gerald is the former boyfriend of Bea.

Prior to the script reading, John Lloyd and Bea’s blockbuster movie “One More Chance” was shown in the event, which was the launch of Art Fair Philippines' Film section at the Ayala Triangle Gardens. The two-day outdoor cinema experience titled "The Unconfined Cinema: An Expanded Cinema Project" was curated by film composer Erwin Romulo, film critic Philbert Dy, and film archivist and historian Teddy Co.