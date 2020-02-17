MOVIES
MUSIC
John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo in a script reading in Makati last Valentine's Day.
Antoinette Jadaone via Instagram, screenshot
John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo poke fun at ex-lovers on Valentine's Day
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 17, 2020 - 10:07am

MANILA, Philippines — John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo, one of the best love teams of the Kapamilya network, made a surpise appearance last Valentine's Day in Makati.

The former love team had a live script reading with director Antoinette Jadaone of the blockbuster film "That Thing Called Tadhana."

John Lloyd played the character of Anthony while Bea played Mace. JM de Guzman and Angelica Panganiban played the roles in the 2014 indie film.

Angelica is a former girlfriend of John Lloyd and is a close friend of Bea.

In one of the scenes, the audience cheered while John Lloyd read the line, “Bakit ba gustong-gusto niyong mga babae si John Lloyd? Maiintindihan ko pa kung si Gerald Anderson, sige, mestizo.”

Gerald is the former boyfriend of Bea.

Prior to the script reading, John Lloyd and Bea’s blockbuster movie “One More Chance” was shown in the event, which was the launch of Art Fair Philippines' Film section at the Ayala Triangle Gardens. The two-day outdoor cinema experience titled "The Unconfined Cinema: An Expanded Cinema Project" was curated by film composer Erwin Romulo, film critic Philbert Dy, and film archivist and historian Teddy Co. 

BEA ALONZO JOHN LLOYD CRUZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marriage should be give-and-take
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Are there lovers who shrug off Valentine’s as just like, you know, any other day?
Entertainment
fbfb
What to see…and eat!... in Bacolod
By Pat-P Daza | 10 hours ago
Two weeks ago, I went to Bacolod with four other friends from the press to visit Magikland, the theme park.
Entertainment
fbfb
Together or apart, KathNiel stronger than ever
By Nathalie Tomada | 2 days ago
KathNiel fans will be happy to know that Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla are stronger than ever as a reel and real-life...
Entertainment
fbfb
A masterful adaptation
By Lanz Aaron G. Tan | 1 day ago
Bursting with powerful performances and lavish sets, Greta Gerwig’s Little Women triumphs as a masterful adaptation...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Joscoronavirusmaryosep!’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
Habang pinag-iisipan pa sa Kongreso Na ibalik as a separate subject ito — Ang Good Manners and Right Conduct sa curriculo,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
10 hours ago
Probinsyano co-terminus with ABS-CBN franchise?
By Ricky Lo | 10 hours ago
Will the long-running FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano end on March 30 when the ABS-CBN franchise expires (let’s hope and...
Entertainment
fbfb
10 hours ago
Hey Moonshine breaks the war
By Baby A. Gil | 10 hours ago
How nice to be able to welcome something that sounds different nowadays from a Filipino band.
Entertainment
fbfb
10 hours ago
Donny is in the right direction
By Boy Abunda | 10 hours ago
His good looks and irresistible charm started winning scores of fans for Donny Pangilinan when he entered showbiz as a MYX...
Entertainment
fbfb
10 hours ago
How Lucy Hale lived out her fantasy
By Raymond de Asis Lo L.A. Correspondent | 10 hours ago
Ask Lucy Hale what her fantasy is and she’ll easily tell you what it is.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
The Spanish song behind Kumakaway Ka Pa, Irog
By From the collection of DANNY DOLOR | 1 day ago
The theme song of the 1949 movie Kumakaway Ka Pa, Irog was borrowed from the Spanish song Adios Muchachos. The movie, a tearjerker,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with