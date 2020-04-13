Angelica Panganiban mentions ex John Lloyd Cruz at Lockdown Cinema Nights

MANILA, Philippines — Who are you missing while on lockdown?

Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban shared her favorite line from the blockbuster movie “That Thing Called Tadhana.” Angelica and JM de Guzman, together with director Antoinette Jadaone, had a live script reading of the blockbuster movie on Lockdown Cinema Nights Facebook page to support displaced film workers due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

Host Juan Miguel Severo asked Angelica what's her favorite line in the movie.

"Kamukha ng ex ko si John Lloyd Cruz," Angelica answered, drawing laughter from the group.

A fan also asked Angelica on how to move on from bad relationships.

“Nakakatulong sa akin 'yung pagbiyahe, 'yung pagbago ng environment. So far nu'ng huling heartbreak ko, 'yun ang naging pinaka-effective talaga. Mahal nga lang. At saka dasal. Lord, tulungan mo na ako, tapusin mo na ‘to,” she said.

“Hindi naman ako expert sa pagmu-move on. Lagi lang ako nagmu-move on. So baka eventually maging expert na rin nga talaga ako,” she added.

Meanwhile, Antoinette confirmed that there will be a sequel for the Cinema One Originals movie.

“May nagawa na akong first few sequences pero hindi ko pa siya naitutuloy. So siguro, like kung paano namin ginawa 'yung una, huwag siyang pilitin,” she said.

When asked what would be the plot of the sequel, the director said, “Hindi ko alam. Feeling ko malalaman ko 'yun sa time na sinusulat ko na siya. Kasi nagbabago naman ang kuwento base sa kung nasaan ka or kung ano ang paligid mo sa time na sinusulat mo.”