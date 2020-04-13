Vico Sotto reacts to being tagged as 'tricycle operator'

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto was mistakenly tagged as a tricycle operator by GMA News.

In his Instagram story, the son of "Eat Bulaga" TV host Vic Sotto and actress Coney Reyes posted a screenshot of the blunder.

Don't worry about it! Sa panahon ngayon, kailangan din natin ng konting comic relief.



Wag lang po ito makita ng *** at baka isipin nila totoo!! Haha ??????



[Btw, speaking of tricycles... natapos na natin ang pamamahagi ng tulong-pinansyal sa 87 TODA + 2 PODA (padyak) ng Pasig] https://t.co/0KhjPdvHux — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) April 12, 2020

“May tricycle pala ako!” Vico wrote.

The GMA News producer took to his Twitter account to apologize to the mayor.

“Mayor @VicoSotto! Ako po 'ying producer ng story na 'to. Pasig City po dapat 'yan. Sorry po, nagkamali po 'yung chargen operator,” he said.

Vico replied and told the producer not to worry about it as the world needs a comic relief in this time of crisis.

Vico also took the opportunity to announce that the Pasig government finished the financial help to 87 Tricycle Operators and Drivers' Association in the city as well as two pedicab associations.

“Btw, speaking of tricycles... natapos na natin ang pamamahagi ng tulong-pinansyal sa 87 TODA + 2 PODA (padyak) ng Pasig,” he said.