MOVIES
MUSIC
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto
Pang-Masa/File
Vico Sotto reacts to being tagged as 'tricycle operator'
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 13, 2020 - 3:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto was mistakenly tagged as a tricycle operator by GMA News.

In his Instagram story, the son of "Eat Bulaga" TV host Vic Sotto and actress Coney Reyes posted a screenshot of the blunder.

“May tricycle pala ako!” Vico wrote.

The GMA News producer took to his Twitter account to apologize to the mayor.

“Mayor @VicoSotto! Ako po 'ying producer ng story na 'to. Pasig City po dapat 'yan. Sorry po, nagkamali po 'yung chargen operator,” he said.

Vico replied and told the producer not to worry about it as the world needs a comic relief in this time of crisis.

“Don't worry about it! Sa panahong ngayon, kailangan din natin ng konting comic relief,” he said.  

“Wag lang po ito makita ng ***  at baka isipin nila totoo!! Haha,” he added.  

Vico also took the opportunity to announce that the Pasig government finished the financial help to 87 Tricycle Operators and Drivers' Association in the city as well as two pedicab associations.

“Btw, speaking of tricycles... natapos na natin ang pamamahagi ng tulong-pinansyal sa 87 TODA + 2 PODA (padyak) ng Pasig,” he said. 

CONEY REYES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS VIC SOTTO VICO SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dead, ill, cured: Celebrities hit by COVID-19
7 hours ago
From world leaders and royalty to musicians, sports stars and actors, the coronavirus has hit millions around the world, including...
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Andrea Bocelli gives Easter performance to pray for healing from COVID-19 pandemic
5 hours ago
On Easter Sunday (April 12), by invitation of the City and of the Duomo cathedral of Milan, Italian global music icon Andrea...
Entertainment
fbfb
The ever-relevant, enduring message of Let It Be
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
And when the night is cloudy/There is still a light that shines on me/Shine on ‘til tomorrow, let it be
Entertainment
fbfb
GOT actor thanks Medical City frontliners: 'There is only one thing we say to death'
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
“Huwag po kayong susuko. Bayani po kayong lahat. Maraming, maraming salamat po.”
Entertainment
fbfb
Selfless acts of generosity in the war vs COVID-19
By Pat-P Daza | 17 hours ago
Do good. Be kind. Pray. These five simple words are Fr. Tito Caluag’s advice to those asking what they can and should...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
51 minutes ago
To new beginnings: Stars share Easter recollections amid COVID-19 pandemic
By Jan Milo Severo | 51 minutes ago
Celebrities took to their social media accounts to greet their fans a Happy Easter despite the novel coronavirus disease 2019...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Angelica Panganiban mentions ex John Lloyd Cruz at Lockdown Cinema Nights
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Who are you missing while on lockdown?
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
Easter is not #canceledt: Queen Elizabeth II shares message amid COVID-19 outbreak
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II shared her Easter message in the middle of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
'Iingatan ka, aalagaan ka': Carol Banawa shares life as COVID-19 frontliner
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Carol is known for her hit songs “Iingatan Ka," “Bakit 'Di Totohanin," and "Stay," to name a few.
Entertainment
fbfb
6 hours ago
Dance moves from 'Tik Tok Doc' bring welcome relief from COVID-19 blues
By Jocelyne Zablit | 6 hours ago
A US doctor's dance videos posted on social media have proven just the right medicine for hundreds of thousands of people,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with