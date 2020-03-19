MOVIES
From left: Comedian Ethel Booba, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto and Mocha Uson, Deputy Administrator for Membership Promotion, OFW Family Welfare, and Media Relations of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration
The STAR/File; Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV; Senate PRIB
Ethel Booba, Mocha Uson fight over Vico Sotto
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 19, 2020 - 4:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — In a hilarious turn of events, the supporters of Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto offered Internet trolls a taste of their own medicine by quipping back with lines fresh from the conveyer belt of common DDS rhetoric.

Yesterday, Filipinos placed the all-too-familiar line “E di ikaw na lang mag-presidente” comically out of context by using it to commend Vico for his governance during the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine over the past days.

Related: Internet users going gaga over Vico Sotto: 'E di ikaw na lang mag-presidente'

The same strategy was used today in order to shut down Mocha Uson and other newfound critics of Pasig’s local chief executive.

Following Vico’s appeal to exempt tricycles from the month-long mass transport suspension under quarantine protocols, the cyber-troll army was unsurprisingly found at the administration’s back, echoing the president’s men.

Related: DILG on Vico Sotto's appeal to exempt trikes: Be more creative in dealing with COVID-19

Mocha likewise undermined the mayor through her infamous blog, where Vico was called “pabebe” in a post.

“Eto yung sinasabi ko eh. Kaya ng ibang lugar bakit eto si Mayor Sotto pabebe (This is what I’m talking about. If other areas can find a way, why is Mayor Sotto acting cute)?” read a Mocha Uson Blog post on Facebook penned by page admin Banat By.

Thousands of Filipino civilians, however, rallied behind the Pasig mayor on Thursday, making #ProtectVico trend number one on Twitter locally.

Online users such as blogger and newspaper columnist Tonyo Cruz also called on others to unfollow, report, and block the Mocha Uson Blog for spreading disinformation and hate, among other controversial acts.

But no one summed up other netizens’ sentiments quite like comedienne Ethel Booba, who dropped just a few of her trademark cutting witticisms.

“Mga virus lang ang galit sa magandang ginagawa ni Mayor Vico Sotto para sa kaligtasan ng nasasakupan nito sa Pasig City. Charot!”

(Only viruses are angry at the good actions of Mayor Vico Sotto for the safety of Pasig City’s constituents. Charot!)

Mocha, however, clarified that she is not necessarily against Vico Sotto since the mentioned post on her blog was written by someone else.

DDS DIEHARD DUTERTE SUPPORTERS ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE ETHEL BOOBA LUZON ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE MOCHA USON MOCHA USON BLOG NOVEL CORONAVIRUS VICO SOTTO
