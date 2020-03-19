Ethel Booba, Mocha Uson fight over Vico Sotto

MANILA, Philippines — In a hilarious turn of events, the supporters of Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto offered Internet trolls a taste of their own medicine by quipping back with lines fresh from the conveyer belt of common DDS rhetoric.

Yesterday, Filipinos placed the all-too-familiar line “E di ikaw na lang mag-presidente” comically out of context by using it to commend Vico for his governance during the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine over the past days.

dami mong ebas @VicoSotto! IKAW NALANG KAYA MAG-PRESIDENTE!?!?! ?????? https://t.co/ZYYbS2eHHd — Chad Booc ???? (@KasamangChad) March 17, 2020

The same strategy was used today in order to shut down Mocha Uson and other newfound critics of Pasig’s local chief executive.

Seriously, naawa na ko kay Mayor Vico. He looked so overworked. He may not be perfect, but he truly loves Pasig city. My heart breaks.. . Praying for the country ???? — Tonyo Cruz (@tonyocruz) March 19, 2020

Following Vico’s appeal to exempt tricycles from the month-long mass transport suspension under quarantine protocols, the cyber-troll army was unsurprisingly found at the administration’s back, echoing the president’s men.

Mocha likewise undermined the mayor through her infamous blog, where Vico was called “pabebe” in a post.

“Eto yung sinasabi ko eh. Kaya ng ibang lugar bakit eto si Mayor Sotto pabebe (This is what I’m talking about. If other areas can find a way, why is Mayor Sotto acting cute)?” read a Mocha Uson Blog post on Facebook penned by page admin Banat By.

Thousands of Filipino civilians, however, rallied behind the Pasig mayor on Thursday, making #ProtectVico trend number one on Twitter locally.

At the risk of having our objectivity questioned or being labelled as a stan account, we, the folks behind this account, are taking a stand and join the call to #ProtectVico.



May his style of leadership infect other government officials. — Editors of Manila ????? ???????? (@edsMNL) March 19, 2020

So it’s the DDS vs Vico Sotto. Mocha Uson has launched a shameless hate campaign against the Pasig Mayor.



PROTECT VICO SOTTO! PUSH BACK! — Jason T’sien (@jason_without_y) March 18, 2020

Vico Sotto: AB Political Science (Ateneo de Manila University), Masters in Public Management (Ateneo School of Government)



Mocha: Uson — hun (@sky__ohse) March 19, 2020

Let's make a thread to keep track of these insecure and threatened personalities to Mayor @VicoSotto's competency and proactive means of handling this crucial issue which we are expecting from our leaders.#ProtectVico



1. Kabayan Noli De Castro https://t.co/SlJLpOEPlm — Fitz Gerald (@fitz_gerald47) March 19, 2020

Mocha Uson and DDS Crying for fake unity to silence criticisms amidst #Covid19



But look how they're attacking Vico Sotto and Leni Robredo for helping now.



The Hypocrisy and audacity #ProtectVico — Gising Pilipinas (@ItsMeAllan777) March 19, 2020

DO NOT MESS WITH THE SALAZARS, MOCHA OR ELSE, HISTORY WILL REPEAT ITSELF. #ProtectVico pic.twitter.com/3XkUSmRXa9 — Maria Monica (@moniicahidalgo) March 19, 2020

Masyadong halatang threatened ang mga trapo at trolls. Now that people can see how competent, transparent & good governance works, their corrupt income is at risk. Mocha Uson, I dare you to release all the receipts of national government and your office on FB. #ProtectVico — Kip Oebanda (@kipoebanda) March 19, 2020

Online users such as blogger and newspaper columnist Tonyo Cruz also called on others to unfollow, report, and block the Mocha Uson Blog for spreading disinformation and hate, among other controversial acts.

Whenever 'Mocha Uson' trends, you know she has done something stupid yet again. And lest you forget, Mocha Uson is being paid by the government to do exactly that.



Has any government official called her out? NO. Because Mocha Uson represents THIS government. — The Professional Heckler (@hecklerforever8) March 19, 2020

Is it possible to SHUT Mocha Uson Blog's page DOWN by simply Reporting her Page as "Hate Speech". Pwede bang subukan natin? ???? RETWEET and TRY IT! If you're with me. — PHIL (@philipbantican) March 19, 2020

Let’s remind Mocha Uson that this happened to her the last time she messed with Coney Reyes’ children. ’Wag si Mayor Vico Sotto. pic.twitter.com/WDkitPVN1T — aly | #MedikalHindiMilitar (@alypalad) March 19, 2020

Please take time and report her page as "Hate Speech" dahil totoo naman. Make sure to click "Report Page" after clicking "Hate Speech"



Retweet and let others know how we can help #ProtectVico pic.twitter.com/qslGEr8lM6 — Dhel Ocampo (@idoodhel) March 19, 2020

I support the ongoing campaign to unfollow, report and block the Mocha Uson Blog. We must keep the Internet a safe space, free from the viruses of disinformation, threats of violence, hate and hyperpartisanship. — Tonyo Cruz (@tonyocruz) March 19, 2020

But no one summed up other netizens’ sentiments quite like comedienne Ethel Booba, who dropped just a few of her trademark cutting witticisms.

Okay na sa pabebe kesa sa pabobo. Social media distancing talaga kailangan nila. Charot! https://t.co/rsJrkWM9sm — Ethel Booba (@IamEthylGabison) March 19, 2020

“Mga virus lang ang galit sa magandang ginagawa ni Mayor Vico Sotto para sa kaligtasan ng nasasakupan nito sa Pasig City. Charot!”

(Only viruses are angry at the good actions of Mayor Vico Sotto for the safety of Pasig City’s constituents. Charot!)

Mga virus lang ang galit sa magandang ginagawa ni Mayor Vico Sotto para sa kaligtasan ng nasasakupan nito sa Pasig City. Charot! — Ethel Booba (@IamEthylGabison) March 19, 2020

Mocha, however, clarified that she is not necessarily against Vico Sotto since the mentioned post on her blog was written by someone else.