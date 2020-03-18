MOVIES
Actress Ellen Adarna
Philstar.com/File
Ellen Adarna clarifies rumors about allegedly having COVID-19
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 18, 2020 - 5:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — On-leave actress Ellen Adarna revealed that she will undergo self-quarantine due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) threat.

In an Instagram story, the sexy star posted a photo of her from Singapore’s Changi Airport on board a plane going back to the Philippines.

“Happy ill be home soon.. but not really happy to be quarantined and away from my family for another 14 days. So close yet so far," she wrote as caption.

Ellen reportedly went through mental training in Bali, Indonesia, which is why she will be isolated from the outside world for another 14 days.

"To everyone asking, I did mental training coz I was stuck in this black hole for almost 3 years. My anti-depressants didn't do me any good, it made me immobile and numb. I was getting weaker mentally, and emotionally – something had to be done," she said in her Instagram story.

“I can now finally say, after years of struggling... I am no longer a prisoner in my own mind. Ahhh!! Freedom we meet again," she added.

It can be recalled that Ellen and actor John Lloyd Cruz disappeared from the limelight almost three years ago and are rumored to have split. They have a son named Elias.

In another Instagram story, Ellen clarified that she and a friend are in a beach getaway not because she is in quarantine for COVID-19.

"Hi guys, to make it clear, I'm not COVID-19 positive," she said.

"I'm staying here with @VitoSelma for some sun, clean air and an open space to relax during this time. I hope everyone stays safe and does their part."

Ellen's Instagram story clarifying that she does not have COVID-19.
Ellen Adarna via Instagram, screengrab

 

COVID-19 COVID-19 PANDEMIC ELLEN ADARNA JOHN LLOYD CRUZ NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
