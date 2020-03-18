Kim Chiu reacts to co-star Christopher de Leon's COVID-19 quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu has expressed her concern for “Love Thy Woman” co-star Christopher de Leon after the veteran actor revealed that he has the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In her Instagram stories, Kim posted a Bible quote from Jeremiah 30:17 that says "For I will restore Health to you and heal you of your wounds, says the Lord.”

“Get well soon Tito Bo. Praying for your fast recovery. Let’s all include Tito Bo sa prayers natin,” Kim wrote.

In the series, Kim played Jia Wong, the daughter of Christopher’s character Adam Wong.

Before Christopher revealed that he has the disease, Kim posted on her Instagram account that she misses the series' cast.

“Found this pic in my gallery! Missing the Family! keep safe everyone!!! Love Thy Woman still airing on regular programming 3:30pm till this week march20. Later madadagdagan ang pamilya namin, lalabas na si AMANDA @iloveruffag,” Kim wrote.

“Make the most of this time with your loved ones and your family. Keep yourself indoors, dont go out kung hindi kailangan, bumagal man ang oras but cherish this time with them. Let’s all pray that this will be over soon,” she added.

Meanwhile, doctors advised Christopher's co-stars in the afternoon series to impose self-quarantine. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it will take two to 14 days for the virus to incubate.

"Love Thy Woman" reportedly had its last taping day before the Luzon quarantine last week.

Apart from Christopher and Kim, the star-studded series also include Xian Lim, Eula Valdes, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Sunshine Cruz, Ruffa Gutierrez and Yam Concepcion.

