'Eat Bulaga' temporarily closes doors to live audience due to COVID-19 outbreak

MANILA, Philippines — GMA noontime show "Eat Bulaga" has temporarily stopped accepting live studio audience due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease or COVID-19.

In a statement released on its Facebook page, the show said: "In view of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Philippines, which has placed the country in a state of public health emergency, the management of Eat Bulaga has decided to temporarily suspend the admission of a live studio audience in the airing of its show, to help prevent the spread of the virus and to help ensure the health and safety of its talent, staff, crew and members of its audience."

According to the show, the decision has been made "after extensive and careful consideration in order to cooprate with government efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19."

Eat Bulaga, however, assured the public that it will continue to entertain its viewers.

Prior to the announcement, the show also reminded its audience to wash their hands first before eating lunch.

Eat Bulaga na!

Wag kalimutan maghugas ng kamay bago mananghalian ???? — Eat Bulaga! (@EatBulaga) March 9, 2020

The announcement came after Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has confirmed its first coronavirus case. GMA Network, which airs "Eat Bulaga," is in Timog Avenue, Quezon City.

READ: LIVE updates: Novel coronavirus in the Philippines