People wearing masks wait to cross a street in Hong Kong on January 30, 2020, as a preventative measure after a virus outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
AFP/Dale de la Rey
LIVE updates: Novel Coronavirus in the Philippines
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - January 30, 2020 - 4:34pm

MANILA, Philippines— The Philippines is now among the Southeast Asian countries with novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV after the Department of Health confirmed the first case in the country on Thursday.

The virus, likened to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, originated from the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year although the spread of infection has ramped up in recent days.

Here are the latest updates on the novel coronavirus and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here)

