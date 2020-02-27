MOVIES
MUSIC
Cast of '90s teen drama 'T.G.I.S.'
'T.G.I.S.' Community via Facebook
Top 5 revelations from 'T.G.I.S.' reunion on 'Bawal Judgmental'
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - February 27, 2020 - 4:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Even before the highly anticipated cast reunion of ‘90s top-rating comedy series “FRIENDS” airs on HBO Max in May, Filipino noontime show “Eat Bulaga” has already got fans excited with “throwback feels” as it capped off the Love Month by reuniting some cast members of hit ‘90s GMA youth-oriented show “T.G.I.S.” or “Thank God It’s Sabado.”

Select cast members, including Maui Taylor, Michael Flores, Bobby Andrews, Angelu de Leon, Ciara Sotto, Dino Guevarra and Polo Ravales, were invited as guests for the show’s “Bawal Judgmental” segment.

Here are some of “T.G.I.S.”cast members’ revelations:

1.    Angelu de Leon and Bobby Andrews never had a relationship.

Viewers and fellow “T.G.I.S.” members were shocked to know that the show’s leading love team never got together in real life, although Bobby admitted that he had a big crush on Angelu.

Angelu said she and Bobby became “more than friends” but less than lovers.

2.    Angelu had a relationship with Michael Flores

But the actress said this was before “T.G.I.S.”, and Michael said he stepped back when Bobby approached him and told him about his feelings for Angelu.

Michael dismissed his past with the actress as “puppy love.”

3.    Onemig Bondoc had a relationship with Angelu and Ciara Sotto.

Onemig was Ciara’s love team partner and their relationship developed through the program. 

Angelu, however, clarified that Onemig became her boyfriend after “T.G.I.S.”

4.    Dino Guevarra and Kim Delos Santos were together for about seven years before calling it quits.

Dino said he and Kim had been together even before “T.G.I.S.” and they just continued their romance during the show. 

Although they did not end up being together, he revealed that he plans to visit her in New Jersey in the coming months to reconnect.

5.    Polo Ravales and Sunshine Dizon were together for around four years.

Polo said his feelings for Sunshine began to develop even before “T.G.I.S.,” when they were paired in the 1995 drama series “Anna Karenina.” 

Six months into “T.G.I.S.,” when he has confirmed his feelings for his love team partner, he courted her and made the onscreen romance real.

Though they did not end up together, Polo and Sunshine continue to work together in the top-rating afternoon drama series, “Magkaagaw.”

"T.G.I.S.” ran from August 1995 to November 1999 and also included Rica Peralejo, Red Sternberg, Bernadette Allyson, Jake Roxas, Raven Villanueva and ex-lovers Dingdong Dantes and Antoinette Taus and Anne Curtis and Chubi del Rosario in the cast.

It is unclear, however, if there will be a “T.G.I.S.” reunion project in the works.

EAT BULAGA! TGIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Matteo Guidicelli opens up on first week of marriage with Sarah Geronimo
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
“I train the same. I train better. I eat better. I sleep better...Everything’s good.”
Entertainment
fbfb
'Not true': Sarah Geronimo's manager on Matteo Guidicelli punching bodyguard
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
Viva founder Vic del Rosario Jr., pop star Sarah Geronimo’s manager, denied allegations by the actress’ bodyguard...
Entertainment
fbfb
Close friend says Matteo, Sarah 'madly in-love,' Mommy Divine never approved
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Letty Fuentes, a friend and relationship counselor of Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli, revealed that Sarah’s Mommy...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Tinraydor n’yo ko!’: Security aide recalls Mommy Divine’s reaction to Sarah, Matteo wedding
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
Sarah Geronimo’s former security detail narrated his version of what happened on the night of February 20 at the reception...
Entertainment
fbfb
'I will protect my wife': Matteo shares first wedding photo, vow for Mrs. Sarah Guidicelli
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli has broken his silence on the “secret wedding” issue as he finally confirmed...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
'Four Sisters Before the Wedding': Star Cinema announces prequel to Angel Locsin, Bea Alonzo flick
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
The story will be set during the four sisters' teenage days, 10 years before the events of the first movie.
Entertainment
fbfb
5 hours ago
Sarah Geronimo's 'Tala' reaches 100M views exactly a week after wedding with Matteo Guidicelli
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
Incidentally, Sarah’s latest achievement comes exactly a week after being wed to longtime boyfriend and now husband...
Entertainment
fbfb
5 hours ago
Dear Mommy Divine: Toni Gonzaga and Judy Ann Santos’ moms, Jaclyn Jose share parenting advice
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Award-winning actress Jaclyn Jose has shared her take on the issue concerning Mommy Divine’s alleged disapproval of...
Entertainment
fbfb
17 hours ago
Working with La Aunor
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
Every other actor in movietown dreams of working with Nora Aunor whose eyes are so powerful, so magical, that they can mesmerize...
Entertainment
fbfb
17 hours ago
Beauty queens give back
By Celso de Guzman Caparas | 17 hours ago
The Queen of Hearts of Foundation, Inc. headed by its CEO and 2018 Mrs. Asia Pacific Tourism winner Mitzie Go-Gil (standing,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with