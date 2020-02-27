Top 5 revelations from 'T.G.I.S.' reunion on 'Bawal Judgmental'

MANILA, Philippines — Even before the highly anticipated cast reunion of ‘90s top-rating comedy series “FRIENDS” airs on HBO Max in May, Filipino noontime show “Eat Bulaga” has already got fans excited with “throwback feels” as it capped off the Love Month by reuniting some cast members of hit ‘90s GMA youth-oriented show “T.G.I.S.” or “Thank God It’s Sabado.”

Select cast members, including Maui Taylor, Michael Flores, Bobby Andrews, Angelu de Leon, Ciara Sotto, Dino Guevarra and Polo Ravales, were invited as guests for the show’s “Bawal Judgmental” segment.

Here are some of “T.G.I.S.”cast members’ revelations:

1. Angelu de Leon and Bobby Andrews never had a relationship.

Viewers and fellow “T.G.I.S.” members were shocked to know that the show’s leading love team never got together in real life, although Bobby admitted that he had a big crush on Angelu.

Angelu said she and Bobby became “more than friends” but less than lovers.

2. Angelu had a relationship with Michael Flores

But the actress said this was before “T.G.I.S.”, and Michael said he stepped back when Bobby approached him and told him about his feelings for Angelu.

Michael dismissed his past with the actress as “puppy love.”

3. Onemig Bondoc had a relationship with Angelu and Ciara Sotto.

Onemig was Ciara’s love team partner and their relationship developed through the program.

Angelu, however, clarified that Onemig became her boyfriend after “T.G.I.S.”

4. Dino Guevarra and Kim Delos Santos were together for about seven years before calling it quits.

Dino said he and Kim had been together even before “T.G.I.S.” and they just continued their romance during the show.

Although they did not end up being together, he revealed that he plans to visit her in New Jersey in the coming months to reconnect.

5. Polo Ravales and Sunshine Dizon were together for around four years.

Polo said his feelings for Sunshine began to develop even before “T.G.I.S.,” when they were paired in the 1995 drama series “Anna Karenina.”

Six months into “T.G.I.S.,” when he has confirmed his feelings for his love team partner, he courted her and made the onscreen romance real.

Though they did not end up together, Polo and Sunshine continue to work together in the top-rating afternoon drama series, “Magkaagaw.”

"T.G.I.S.” ran from August 1995 to November 1999 and also included Rica Peralejo, Red Sternberg, Bernadette Allyson, Jake Roxas, Raven Villanueva and ex-lovers Dingdong Dantes and Antoinette Taus and Anne Curtis and Chubi del Rosario in the cast.

It is unclear, however, if there will be a “T.G.I.S.” reunion project in the works.