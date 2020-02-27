'Four Sisters Before the Wedding': Star Cinema announces prequel to Angel Locsin, Bea Alonzo flick

MANILA, Philippines — Star Cinema just announced that a prequel to the iconic family movie “Four Sisters and a Wedding” is in the works.

But the titular Salazar sisters, Teddie (Toni Gonzaga), Bobbie (Bea Alonzo), Alex (Angel Locsin) and Gabbie (Shaina Magdayao), who made people laugh and cry in the original 2013 film, will not be reprising their roles in “Four Sisters Before the Wedding” — at least not prominently since a cameo has not been ruled out.

The siblings will instead be played by Charlie Dizon (Teddy), Alexa Ilacad (Bobbie), Gillian Vivencio (Alex) and Belle Mariano (Gabbie).

IN PHOTOS: Meet the cast of “Four Sisters Before the Wedding” the prequel to the iconic "Four Sisters and a Wedding". It will be a production of Star Cinema's sub-brand, #SCX! #ComingSoon READ MORE HERE: https://t.co/JznrTyK0aE pic.twitter.com/gELTuzwPWM — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) February 27, 2020

Meanwhile, the casting for the role of CJ or Rebreb (Enchong Dee) is still ongoing.

The story will be set during the four sisters' teenage days, 10 years before the events of the first movie.

Filmmaker Giselle Andres has signed on to direct the prequel.

Sharp moviegoers will recall that Andres served as assistant director of the first movie, helmed by veteran film director Cathy Garcia-Molina.