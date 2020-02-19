MOVIES
MUSIC
Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa on Feb. 19, 2020 hit back at radio star Czarina Balba, popularly known on MOR 101.9 as DJ Chacha, who proposed that the senator just resign after saying President Rodrigo Duterte will influence his vote on the renewal of ABS-CBN's legislative franchise.
Via DJ Chacha Instagram | The STAR/Michael Varcas
'Bato' hits DJ Chacha over tweet: Is it wrong to be loyal to the president?
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 19, 2020 - 7:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on Wednesday lashed back at radio DJ Czarina Balba, popularly known on MOR 101.9 as DJ Chacha, for saying he should just resign if he will just follow President Rodrigo Duterte's stand when voting on the renewal of ABS-CBN's legislative franchise.

Dela Rosa was a Philippine National Police chief and then head of the Bureau of Corrections before being elected to the upper chamber of Congress in May 2019.

“Mali ba ang maging loyal sa isang (Is it wrong to be loyal to a) duly-elected president who is after the welfare of his people and who is willing [to] confront the oligarchs who had been bastardizing this country for so long a time?” the senator said on Wednesday in a message to reporters.

RELATED: Group sees ‘crony’ takeover of ABS-CBN

Whether the media network’s operations will continue after the franchise expires after March 30 is still in question, with just a little over a month left for Congress to pass the required legislation.

"Sabihan mo si DJ Chacha baka ang alam lang nya ay mag-chacha," the senator, who goes by the nickname "Bato", said.

(Tell DJ Chacha...maybe all she knows is to chacha)

In a chance interview with the media on Tuesday, Bato said that he will vote according to Duterte's stance when it comes to the franchise renewal issue.

"As I said, I will live and die with President Duterte. I will sink and swim with him,” he said.

DJ Chacha, however, was not having any of it.

“I suggest mag-resign na dapat si Senator Bato sa pagiging senador at mag-apply na Bodyguard ng Presidente tutal naman ang loyalty niya ay sa Pangulo at hindi sa taong bayan,” the radio jock posted online Wednesday.

(I suggest that Senator Bato resign from his post and apply as bodyguard of the President since it’s clear that his loyalty is to the president and not to the masses.)

The Senate will hold a hearing on ABS-CBN's franchise renewal and its alleged violations on Monday, February 24.

RELATED: Senate to hear ABS-CBN franchise's renewal, alleged violations on February 24

Broadcast companies, including radio and television networks, in the Philippines are required to seek a congressional franchise from Congress under Republic Act 3846.

A legislative franchise bill needs to be approved by the House of Representatives before it is transmitted to the Senate. The version of the bill approved by both chambers would then still need the president’s approval.

Duterte, however, has repeatedly criticized ABS-CBN and stated that he is determined to block the renewal of its franchise.

“Ang inyong franchise mag-end (your franchise will end) next year. If you are expecting na ma-renew 'yan (its renewal), I'm sorry. You're out. I will see to it that you're out,” the president said in December 2019.

BATO DELA ROSA DJ CHACHA MOR MOR 101.9 MY ONLY RADIO RONALD BATO DELA ROSA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcelito Pomoy finishes 4th on 'America's Got Talent' as rumored
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Marcelito’s wife Joan spoke for her husband, who was seen speechless during the announcement.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Bato' hits DJ Chacha over tweet: Is it wrong to be loyal to the president?
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
DJ Chacha tweeted Bato should just resign as senator after saying President Rodrigo Duterte's position would influence his...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Don’t be yourself’: Toni Gonzaga gives advice for Alex Gonzaga on her wedding
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Toni burst into laughter, then added: “Kasi masyado s’yang loka-loka!”
Entertainment
fbfb
Sunshine Cruz recalls Cesar Montano's cheating escapades
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Actress Sunshine Cruz revealed that she caught her ex-husband Cesar Montano cheating multiple times.
Entertainment
fbfb
Talent managers, KBP back calls to renew ABS-CBN franchise
1 day ago
ore industry organizations have spoken up in favor of the renewal of ABS-CBN's franchise, days after the Office of the Solicitor...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Exclusive
5 hours ago
WATCH: Neri Naig reacts to girls linked to Chito Miranda
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Just like other couples, Neri Miranda admitted that her relationship with Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda is not...
Entertainment
fbfb
8 hours ago
Harry Styles reportedly robbed at knifepoint on Valentine’s Day
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 8 hours ago
A Scotland Yard statement confirmed that investigations are ongoing about the knifepoint robbery of “a man in his 20s”...
Entertainment
fbfb
11 hours ago
International shows line up for Marcelito Pomoy following 'AGT' victory
By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
"Kung hindi dahil sa kanila, kung hindi dahil sa ‘America’s Got Talent,’ wala ako sa kinalalagyan ko ngayon...
Entertainment
fbfb
20 hours ago
His mom is his best friend
By Ricky Lo | 20 hours ago
Born and raised in Iloilo to a British-Canadian father and a Filipino mother, Edward Christopher Dixon, 21, is a Forward of...
Entertainment
fbfb
20 hours ago
The Billie Eilish primer sounds familiar
By Baby A. Gil | 20 hours ago
Who is Billie Eilish and why has she become the most fascinating figure to emerge from pop music in recent times? She indeed...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with