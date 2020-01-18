Two Sarahs wed in March

Wedding bells will be ringing for two Sarahs in March.

Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez (right) will start sending invitations to their wedding on March 14 right at home and not, as previously rumored, out of the country. It is expected to be an engrande event and their two children might be included in the entourage (Zion as Bible Bearer and Kai as Ring Bearer?).

Sarah Geronimo and boyfriend Matteo Guidicelli (far right) are somewhat secretive about their wedding which is also set in March, according to the STAR source who is close to the sweethearts. If we are to believe Matteo, it will be a ‘simple and small wedding with the family’ as he told The STAR in an interview in May last year at about the time he and Sarah got engaged abroad. The source didn’t mention the venue and the exact date. ‘There might be last-minute changes, though,’ she added.