WATCH: Liza Soberano asks Duterte to reconsider ABS-CBN franchise renewal
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - January 10, 2020 - 10:15am

MANILA, Philippines — After “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta, actress Liza Soberano also made the plea for President Rodrigo Duterte to reconsider ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal.

On Thursday afternoon, after Sharon’s press conference, Liza was asked about her message to the president during her media conference for the upcoming TV series “Make It With You,” which starts airing after “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” this January 13.

“Words for the president? Oh my gosh!” Liza gasped.

“I believe that he’s understanding, I believe. And alam naman n’yang maraming maapektuhan. It’s not just the company itself but all employees and I’m sure, he has a generous heart and an understanding heart,” the actress explained.

“So, I hope he wakes up one morning and he thinks about it again and maging bukas ‘yung puso n’ya sa lahat ng smaller employees na nangangailangan ng trabaho.”

Someone from the audience shouted, “Pang-Miss Universe!” after Liza made her speech.

In “Make It With You,” Liza will bring life to Billy, a girl who takes on odd jobs just to make ends meet for her family. Being incredibly resourceful, Billy hustles as a matchmaker in Croatia on the side just so she can regularly go on dates and get free meals and gifts she can sell for more income.

Meanwhile, Enrique will play Gabo, a lost soul who finds himself wandering in Croatia, hoping to finally determine his path in life. Determined not to return to the Philippines, he does not let hardships deter his spirit and faces all struggles head on living in a foreign country.

The two live different, separate lives—until one day, Croatian socialite Antonia approaches Billy to match her with Gabo in exchange for money. To make sure Gabo is worthy of meeting Antonia’s father, Billy will teach the young man the culture and traditions of Croatia. But, as they spend moments together, they will find themselves falling for each other.

At the time that falling in love is not an option, will Billy and Gabo fight their feelings for each other or will they follow what their hearts are telling them?

Also part of “Make It With You” are Ian Veneracion, Katya Santos, Fumiya Sankai, Eddie Gutierrez, Pokwang, Vangie Labalan and Herbert Bautista, with up-and-coming stars Jeremiah Lisbo, Anthony Jennings, and Daniela Stranner. It is under the direction of Cathy Garcia-Molina and Richard Arellano and was written by Mark Angos. — Video by Kat Leandicho

Related: WATCH: Sharon Cuneta pleads Duterte to reconsider ABS-CBN franchise renewal

