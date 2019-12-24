GMA Network seeks reversal of P890K fine on Eddie Garcia case

MANILA, Philippines— GMA Network on Monday said it submitted an appeal to reverse the 890,000-peso fine meted by the Department of Labor and Employment over the death of veteran actor Eddie Garcia.

In a statement, the network said it received the copy of the order from DOLE National Capital Region office dated Dec. 2, 2019.

“In response, the network submitted an appeal with the Secretary of Labor within the allowed period seeking to annul and reverse the said Order,” the network said.

The network added that it would “proceed with the necessary steps as soon as the DOLE resolves its appeal.”

Garcia passed away in June days after falling into coma after an accident on the set of “Rosang Agimat”, a TV series since shelved.

DOLE earlier said the network committed three violations.

The first is failure to file a work accident or illness report under 24 hours while the second is failure to “employ or designate a safety officer.” The third is the failure to employ or designate a certified first aid responder at the location of the shooting.

