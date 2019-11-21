MOVIES
From left: Jimmy Bondoc; Agot Isidro
'Most of your comments are wrong': Jimmy Bondoc tells Agot Isidro over PAGCOR issue
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 21, 2019 - 1:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Agot Isidro recently criticized Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) for reportedly temporarily halting its medical financial assistance services.

In her Twitter account, Agot shared the press statement of PAGCOR regarding the issue.

“This is not fair. Why punish everyone for the sins of a few? Marami ang nangangailangan ng medical assistance. This is not right,” Agot wrote.

PAGCOR explained they denied to cease receiving requests for medical financial assistance because of a couple that attempted to trick the agency.

Meanwhile, PAGCOR Vice President for Entertainment Jimmy Bondoc addressed Agot's tweet in a lenghty Facebook post.

Jimmy said most of Agot's comments are wrong, but clarified that he believes Agot is smart.

"I really wanted to avoid saying this, but I must. Most of your comments are wrong, but they are not wrong because you are stupid, contrary to what many of your critics say. I know you are smart. But mam, you truly are extremely misinformed due to what seems to be a very sheltered existence. But I may be wrong," Jimmy said.

"You criticize the temporary stoppage as if it was done to persecute the putative donees, but I am willing to bet that you have no idea as to what our charter actually mandates us to perform, and what particular resolutions and orders define our socio-civic function," he added.

Jimmy also said that he hopes his fellow singer Agot would work for the government so she would also experience their dilemmas.

"Sana talaga, maka-work si Mam Agot sa gobyerno. Sana, maranasan niyo rin po yung mahawa kung minsan sa mga sakit ng mga nangangailangan," he said.

