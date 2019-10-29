MOVIES
John Arcilla as 'Heneral Luna'
Philstar.com/File
'Fake news': TBA on John Arcilla playing 'Heneral Luna' in Manny Pacquiao's 'Malvar' film
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 29, 2019 - 1:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — TBA Studios, the producer behind historical film "General Luna" and "Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral," has denied that John Arcilla will be featured as General Antonio Luna in the upcoming "Malvar" movie starring Senator Manny Pacquiao.

“John has never been approached to do this film. He has asked us for assistance regarding this matter. There are restrictions involved and we were surprised he was name dropped in their press release without permission. It’s fake news,” TBA Studios said in a statement sent to the media.

“We hope media outlets would verify first before publishing any misleading material intended to promote a film project at the expense of others,” TBA added.

Last October 23, ABS-CBN News reported that apart from Manny playing General Malvar, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno will play Andres Bonifacio, ER Ejercito will be Emilio Aguinaldo and John Arcilla will portray General Antonio Luna in the upcoming historical movie.

This was not the first controversy that the movie faced. A direct descendant of the late war hero Malvar posted on social media that he thought the movie was fake news.

“Like everyone else, I thought it was fake news. It was only after I had seen videos about the formal launch that I realized it was factual. I only found out about it like everyone else through media,” said Garbiel, a descendant of Gen. Malvar.

He revealed that a relative decided to enter into an agreement with outside parties to produce the "Malvar" film without the express consent of the entire clan.

“The different lines of direct descendants were not informed nor consulted. This should not be difficult to do as the prominent representatives of each line can easily call or message each other,” Gabriel said.

“As a direct descendant, I am a steward of this illustrious legacy. It is my duty to protect it and ensure that his reputation and what he stood for are not tainted,” he added.

Garbriel also doesn’t want to see Manny portraying his great grandfather.

“If he plays lolo Miguel, the viewers will not be able to see and appreciate my grandfather. Senator Pacquiao’s personality will dominate. That is not a knock on the senator. It is the truth,” he said.

“To have a film about my lolo Miguel would be ideal. But a film, although desirable, if not executed well and taints his legacy, would do more harm than good. I prefer not to have a film at all,” he added. 

Recommended
