MOVIES
MUSIC
Posters of the upcoming historical flick starring Senator Manny Pacquiao.
Facebook/General Malvar Film
Producer defends choice to get Pacquiao to play Filipino war hero
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 14, 2019 - 4:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — JMV Film Production, the producer behind the upcoming biopic of war hero General Miguel Malvar, defended its choice to tap boxing champion and Senator Manny Pacquiao to play the role in the film.

In its Instagram page, JMV Film Production posted a statement saying that their choice to make Manny play Malvar is correct because of the boxing champion’s popularity.

“The overwhelming acceptance and acclamation of the choice of Sen. Manny Pacquiao to play the major role in the move ‘MALVAR’ is a proof that the public accept the fact that Sen. Manny Pacquiao, apart from being a Senator, is also well known in the Movie World as consummate actor, as well as being a Boxing World Champion who is famous all over the world,” the statement read.

It added that critics of Manny just “(want) to twist the choice of Sen. Pacquiao as a political ploy. [They] do not do justice to the ability of Sen. Pacquiao as an actor.”

Meanwhile, Gabriel Malvar, great grandson of the general, posted on his Facebook account his thoughts about the movie, saying he thought the news is “fake news.”

“Like everyone else, I thought it was fake news. It was only after I had seen videos about the formal launch that I realized it was factual. I only found out about it like everyone else through media,” Garbiel said.

He revealed that a relative decided to enter into an agreement with outside parties to produce the Malvar film without the express consent of the entire clan.

“The different lines of direct descendants were not informed nor consulted. This should not be difficult to do as the prominent representatives of each line can easily call or message each other,” Gabriel said.

“As a direct descendant, I am a steward of this illustrious legacy. It is my duty to protect it and ensure that his reputation and what he stood for are not tainted,” he added.

Garbriel also doesn’t want to see Manny portraying his great grandfather.

“If he plays lolo Miguel, the viewers will not be able to see and appreciate my grandfather. Senator Pacquiao’s personality will dominate. That is not a knock on the senator. It is the truth,” he said.

“To have a film about my lolo Miguel would be ideal. But a film, although desirable, if not executed well and taints his legacy, would do more harm than good. I prefer not to have a film at all,” he added.  

General Miguel Malvar was a Philippine-American War hero known for being one of the last Filipino generals to surrender to the Americans in 1902.

SENATOR MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Marian Rivera on traffic issue
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
Are the "super rich" like superstar Marian Rivera also affected by Metro Manila's heavy traffic, especially as the holidays...
Entertainment
Richard Gomez painting with six-figure price tag causes stir at 2019 ManilArt
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
“RATED SPG ????” another Internet user said.
Entertainment
Two Pinoys among 12 Asians in Stand-Up, Asia! Season 4
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
Brace yourselves for belly-aching laughter as 12 Asian comedians showcase their stuff, two of them Filipinos, in season four...
Entertainment
What will they think of next?
By Pat-P Daza | 17 hours ago
A few months ago, I was on my mobile phone with a male friend. After a few minutes, the conversation got very heated and I...
Entertainment
Lin-Manuel Miranda & his Phl connection
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
The question must have been popped on him a few times so Lin-Manuel Miranda reacted with amusement when The STAR asked him,...
Entertainment
Latest
Moira is Pinoy bet for EMA’s Best Southeast Asian Act
By Baby A. Gil | October 14, 2019 - 12:00am
Moira dela Torre of the soft and smoky tones and of the hit songs Malaya, Tagpuan, Titibo-tibo and Kung Di Rin Lang Ikaw is the Philippines’ bet for Best Southeast Asian Act at the MTV European Music Awards...
17 hours ago
Entertainment
17 hours ago
‘Mother-daughter’ bond at the heart of Maleficent sequel
By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil director Joachim Rønning feels fortunate to helm the sequel to the 2014...
Entertainment
1 day ago
‘My favorite book is my baby book!’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
It’s October! At ‘yan sa aki’y importante!
Entertainment
1 day ago
Atang dela Rama: ‘The First Star of Philippine Cinema’
By Danny Dolor | 1 day ago
Atang dela Rama is billed ‘The First Star of Philippine Cinema’ as she portrayed the title role in Dalagang Bukid...
Entertainment
2 days ago
WATCH: Batik Music festival combines fashion, music, heritage destination
By Rosette Adel | 2 days ago
Indonesia recently celebrated National Batik Day with a music festival called “Batik Music Festival.”
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with