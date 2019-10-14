Producer defends choice to get Pacquiao to play Filipino war hero

MANILA, Philippines — JMV Film Production, the producer behind the upcoming biopic of war hero General Miguel Malvar, defended its choice to tap boxing champion and Senator Manny Pacquiao to play the role in the film.

In its Instagram page, JMV Film Production posted a statement saying that their choice to make Manny play Malvar is correct because of the boxing champion’s popularity.

“The overwhelming acceptance and acclamation of the choice of Sen. Manny Pacquiao to play the major role in the move ‘MALVAR’ is a proof that the public accept the fact that Sen. Manny Pacquiao, apart from being a Senator, is also well known in the Movie World as consummate actor, as well as being a Boxing World Champion who is famous all over the world,” the statement read.

It added that critics of Manny just “(want) to twist the choice of Sen. Pacquiao as a political ploy. [They] do not do justice to the ability of Sen. Pacquiao as an actor.”

Meanwhile, Gabriel Malvar, great grandson of the general, posted on his Facebook account his thoughts about the movie, saying he thought the news is “fake news.”

“Like everyone else, I thought it was fake news. It was only after I had seen videos about the formal launch that I realized it was factual. I only found out about it like everyone else through media,” Garbiel said.

He revealed that a relative decided to enter into an agreement with outside parties to produce the Malvar film without the express consent of the entire clan.

“The different lines of direct descendants were not informed nor consulted. This should not be difficult to do as the prominent representatives of each line can easily call or message each other,” Gabriel said.

“As a direct descendant, I am a steward of this illustrious legacy. It is my duty to protect it and ensure that his reputation and what he stood for are not tainted,” he added.

Garbriel also doesn’t want to see Manny portraying his great grandfather.

“If he plays lolo Miguel, the viewers will not be able to see and appreciate my grandfather. Senator Pacquiao’s personality will dominate. That is not a knock on the senator. It is the truth,” he said.

“To have a film about my lolo Miguel would be ideal. But a film, although desirable, if not executed well and taints his legacy, would do more harm than good. I prefer not to have a film at all,” he added.

General Miguel Malvar was a Philippine-American War hero known for being one of the last Filipino generals to surrender to the Americans in 1902.