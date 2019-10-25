MOVIES
Vice Ganda, Amy Perez hospitalized for food poisoning
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - October 25, 2019 - 2:44pm

MANILA, Philippines —  “It’s Showtime” hosts Vice Ganda and Amy Perez were rushed to the hospital for alleged food poisoning, Star Cinema reported on Twitter.

According to Star Cinema, Perez is “in recovery after suffering from food poisoning.”

“Tyang Amy, isinugod sa ospital matapos ang kanilang Magpasikat performance dahil sa food poisoning,” part of the Star Cinema report said.

On Twitter, Amy Perez shared that last Wednesday, she was brought to the hospital due to acute diarrhea and vomiting. 

“Wednesday morning i was rushed to the hospital due to vomiting and acute diarrhea. Still need to rest and recover. Thanks for all your prayers and support,” she said.

On Friday, Perez clarified that contrary to her fans’ speculations, it is not her regular yoga routine that caused her hospitalization. 

The TV host said that yoga, in fact, is good for her back, and something that she ate after her “Magpasikat” performance with Anne Curtis caused her vomiting and diarrhea.

“The Yoga routine i did last tuesday is not the reason why na hospital po ako. Dat is my reg exercise kasabay ng Pilates which is good 4 my back.Last Tues.after our performance may nakain po ako that caused d vomitting & diarrhea kaya dinala ako sa hosp,” she said on Twitter.

Likewise, last Wednesday, Vice Ganda tweeted that he was also food-poisoned. 

“Food poisoned. Severe stomach ache. Help me good Lord!” he said.

He also thanked everyone who supported and prayed for him.

“Thanks so much! I appreciate it!!!!” he tweeted.

Vice Ganda and Amy are part of “Magpasikat,” the noontime show hosts’ annual talent competition in celebration of the show’s anniversary.

