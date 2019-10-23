MOVIES
Kapamilya star Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo on Wednesday said the controversy surrounding the Barretto family, particularly sisters Gretchen, Marjorie and Claudine, should be treated like any family feud: with privacy.
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo, File
Judy Ann Santos bares her thoughts on the Barrettos
October 23, 2019 - 8:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo on Wednesday said the controversy surrounding the Barretto family, particularly sisters Gretchen, Marjorie and Claudine, should be treated like any family feud: with privacy.

“My stand on it — it’s a very private matter,” the "Starla" actress said in an interview with media at the Coco Mama event in Taguig City.

“Whatever I, we, they say about the issue, it will just...nakakadagdag lang siya sa effect. Kumbaga, makakasira lang siya o makakalala lang siya ng sitwasyon.”

(It just adds to the effect. Ultimately, it aggravates and does nothing to help the situation.)

Santos advised fans and bashers alike to know the moral boundaries of their online actions.

“Even if there is social media, there is a point when you have to draw the line as a follower,” she said calmly.

“Yung opinions mo, basher ka man o hindi, isipin mo na lang, gusto mo bang may magsabi no’n sa’yo, pag nandyan ka sa sitwasyon na yan.”

(Your opinions, as a basher or otherwise, should take into consideration how you would feel if told the same things and were in their shoes.)

This too shall pass

Santos said genuine supporters of the Barretto family should instead give them respect and privacy to settle any family matters on their own.

“And we really don’t know naman kung ano talaga 'yung pinag-ugatan (the entire story and its root cause),” Santos said.

“So I think it’s unfair for all of them to be judged at this point.”

The multi-awarded actress revealed that she wishes for the Barretto family to reconcile and is positive that the feud “has an ending at some point.”

“Ako, I am friends with them and I hope and pray na, you know, lahat naman ng may ganitong issues, may ending naman.”

(I am friends with them and I hope and pray that, you know, all issues like this have an ending.)

Social media insights

Santos also relayed her own experience handling negativity in social media.

In response to a question about why she made her Instagram account private, Santos said it was for her “peace of mind.”

“Ang dami kasing may opinion. ‘Di ba? I mean, it’s my Instagram. And kesa may masabi pa akong mga hindi maganda sa mga tao, nag-private muna ako,” Santos said.

She said she dislikes the fighting and toxicity of the comments section and doesn’t plan to waste any time on bashers.

“Wala akong energy mag-explain sa mga taong hindi naman pakikinggan 'yung rason mo,” Santos asserted.

(I don’t have any energy to explain to the people who don’t care to listen.)

“So hindi, hindi ako magsasayang ng energy sa kanila. Hindi ako nagbabayad ng tax para sa kanila.”

(So I won’t waste any energy on them. I don’t pay my taxes to please them.)

BARRETTO FAMILY FEUD JUDY ANN SANTOS AGONCILLO MISS JUDAY
Recommended
