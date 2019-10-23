Matteo Guidicelli replaces James Reid as Pedro Penduko

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli is now officially the new Pedro Penduko in the upcoming local superhero movie to be released in 2020.

The announcement came from Viva Artist Agency’s social media accounts.

“#MatteoisPENDUKO! Matteo Guidicelli is Pedro Penduko in the upcoming film #PENDUKO directed by Jason Paul Laxamana. Filming soon,” the artist agency wrote in the caption.

Matteo also posted the news on his Twitter account with the caption “Penduko #2020.”

The movie’s director, JP Laxamana, also posted on his Instagram account, confirming the news.

“Thrilled to be working with @matteog in this reimagining of Francisco Coching’s #PENDUKO,” he captioned his post.

The fictional character was supposed to be played by James Reid, but he quit due to physical injuries and medical concerns, as announced by Viva Agency.

"James has spinal injuries and the film Pedro Penduko involves intensive training and major stunts. His regular therapy and treatment prohibits him to train hard or perform for the rigid requirements," the talent agency said in a statement last May.