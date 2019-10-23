Matteo Guidicelli replaces James Reid as Pedro Penduko

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli is now officially the new Pedro Penduko in the upcoming local superhero movie to be released in 2020.
The announcement came from Viva Artist Agency’s social media accounts.
#MatteoisPENDUKO!— VAA (@VivaArtists) October 22, 2019
Matteo Guidicelli is Pedro Penduko in the upcoming film #PENDUKO directed by Jason Paul Laxamana. Filming soon. @mateoguidicelli @jplaxamana pic.twitter.com/Gwj1DfB3VE
“#MatteoisPENDUKO! Matteo Guidicelli is Pedro Penduko in the upcoming film #PENDUKO directed by Jason Paul Laxamana. Filming soon,” the artist agency wrote in the caption.
Matteo also posted the news on his Twitter account with the caption “Penduko #2020.”
The movie’s director, JP Laxamana, also posted on his Instagram account, confirming the news.
“Thrilled to be working with @matteog in this reimagining of Francisco Coching’s #PENDUKO,” he captioned his post.
When I was offered to write and direct the new #PedroPenduko movie starring @matteog, I excitedly answered yes even though I knew it was going to be a big responsibility. But because I am fond of Filipino entertainment that features bits and pieces of #Filipino #culture, #heritage and #identity; and my childhood is filled with stories of #adventure and the #supernatural, I confidently said yes. I reviewed all past incarnations of Penduko—original comics, the movie starring Ramon Zamora and Janno Gibbs, the TV series starring Matt Evans—to find out if there’s a common origin story, lore or narrative arc. There isn’t. The Celso Ad. Castillo-directed version is even a musical! But one thing is for sure: #Penduko, no matter which incarnation you look at, has been consistent in being a platform to explore and showcase elements of Filipino folklore. So I vanquished the anxiety brought about by the possibility of screwing up any established lore. There isn’t an established lore, but there is an established essence, and it is that essence which I wish to continue and develop in this reimagining of Pedro Penduko. May the diwatas guide me in this endeavor!
The fictional character was supposed to be played by James Reid, but he quit due to physical injuries and medical concerns, as announced by Viva Agency.
"James has spinal injuries and the film Pedro Penduko involves intensive training and major stunts. His regular therapy and treatment prohibits him to train hard or perform for the rigid requirements," the talent agency said in a statement last May.
